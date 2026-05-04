Our Favorite Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Pick

The rookie class was able to hit the field this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys held their rookie minicamp.

It was the first chance for their praised draft class to work with their new coaching staff, and it even allowed some undrafted prospects to make a mark as well. That includes DJ Wingfield, who took advantage of a tryout invite and earned a contract from the Cowboys.

As for the players who were selected during the draft, it’s pretty easy to select a favorite.

Caleb Downs might be every Cowboys fan’s favorite pick

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility . | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It’s hard to find anyone, whether a Dallas fan or not, who doesn’t believe Caleb Downs was a home run selection.

The Cowboys traded up one spot for Downs to ensure they didn’t miss out on a player who checks every box. He’s smart, athletic, versatile and is considered a high character person as well. Throw in the fact that he plays safety, which was one of their biggest weaknesses and the move just makes perfect sense.

The excitement hasn’t slowed down either. Instead, the hype surrounding Downs has only increased after the rookie camp. Downs got plenty of one-on-one work with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has been impressed with the young defensive back.

Teammates have been won over as well, with fellow rookie Devin Moore praising Downs’ knowledge of the playbook and versatility to move all over the secondary.

Runner-up for most favorite Cowboys pick in 2026

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With the selection of Downs being too easy to call a favorite, let’s look at the runner-up for the honor.

While the team’s second pick in Round 1, Malachi Lawrence, could prove to be a fixture in their defense, he’s edged out for runner-up by Jaishawn Barham.

Taken at No. 92 overall in Round 3 out of Michigan, Barham is another versatile player who can line up at multiple spots. He has enough juice to provide a pass rush off the edge, but also spent time as an off-ball linebacker. In Dallas, he’s expected to begin his career as an inside linebacker, but could be moved around the more comfortable he gets at the NFL level.

Barham will have some pressure on him to perform since he was taken with the selection Dallas acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Osa Odighizuwa. The good news is that he seems up to the challenge as he prepares to make his mark on the defense.

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