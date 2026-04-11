Cowboys Use Top 30 Visit On NFL Combine Snub Cole Wisniewski

Safety has been a top priority for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, signing Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency. Both are expected to have big roles in Christian Parker's defense due to their versatility.

The Cowboys aren't done looking for help at the position, however. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, they were one of five teams to bring in Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski for a top 30 pre-draft visit.

Wisniewski initially broke out in 2023 with the North Dakota State Bison, but sat out the entire 2024 campaign following foot surgery. Once healthy, he entered the transfer portal, opting to spend his final season in the NCAA with the Red Raiders.

He was part of a strong Texas Tech defense, but was often overlooked due to star players such as David Bailey, Romello Height, and Jacob Rodriguez being in the spotlight. Wisniewski still had a strong season, recording 78 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and six pass breakups.

Cole Wisniewski draft projection

Texas Tech Red Raiders safety Cole Wisniewski breaks up a pass to Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Wisniewski is an intriguing prospect. That said, he didn't have much time playing in Division 1, which kept him from showing his ability against elite competition.

While he was with Texas Tech, he did show off great versatility. He earned an 80.9 overall grade from PFF, especially standing out as a run defender, securing an 84.5 grade. He was still adept in coverage, with a 77.5 grade.

Even with that strong performance, Wisniewski is expected to be a late-round pick, meaning the Cowboys could look to add him during the final day of the draft as a developmental project.

Cowboys have a strong track record with late-round safeties

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson intercepts the ball against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas has had success in the past with selecting safeties late in the draft, or even afterward. One of their biggest success stories in recent years was Donovan Wilson, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft and started 75 games in seven seasons.

Before Wilson, there was Xavier Woods, a sixth-round pick as well, but in 2017. Woods started 48 games in four seasons with the Cowboys and has been a full-time starter throughout the past five seasons.

This doesn't guarantee that Wisniewski will develop into a starter, but Dallas has proven that they can be trusted to find contributors late in the draft. By using a top 30 visit on Wisniewski, they must believe he has a chance of being their next success story.