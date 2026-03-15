Updated Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Following First Wave of Free Agency
Throughout the first week of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys were more active than we've seen in recent years.
They added help on the edge by trading for Rashan Gary, added a big nose tackle by agreeing to terms with Otito Ogbonnia, and bolstered the secondary with the additions of Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke.
Dallas even said goodbye to one of their more popular players, sending Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick. With these moves in the books, let's see how their depth chart currently looks.
Dallas Cowboys offensive depth chart
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, Sam Howell
Running Back: Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda
Fullback: Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Parris Campbell, Traeshon Holden
Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Jonathan Mingo
Wide Receiver: Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin
Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant
Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas
Left Guard: Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass, Nick Leverett
Center: Cooper Beebe, Matt Hennessey
Right Guard: Tyler Booker, Trevor Keegan
Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Ajani Cornelius, Marcellus Johnson
All 11 starters from 2025 are returning after Dallas re-signed Javonte Williams and used the franchise tag on George Pickens. Ideally, they could find some competition at the offensive tackle position, but their offense was explosive even with the question marks they had.
There will be a quarterback battle with Joe Milton needing to fend off Sam Howell. As for the running game, it wouldn't be a surprise to see another name added for competition behind Williams.
Dallas Cowboys defensive depth chart
Defensive Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Adedayo Odeleye
Nose Tackle: Otito Ogbonnia, Jay Toia
Outside Linebacker: Rashan Gary, James Houston, Isaiah Land
Inside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, Justin Barron
Outside Linebacker: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau, Tyrus Wheat
Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Josh Butler
Safety: Jalen Thompson, Markquese Bell, Julius Wood
Safety: Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark
Cornerback: Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., Trikweze Bridges
Nickel: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress
New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be making some big changes, which is why the Cowboys moved on from Odighizuwa. Parker is building a big defensive front and has the potential for a much-improved pass rush in 2026 led by Rashan Gary.
On the back end, Jalen Thompson is listed at safety, but will also slide to the nickel spot in certain packages with P.J. Locke moving to safety. The secondary looks vastly improved on paper, but the Cowboys have to address the inside linebacker position.
Dallas Cowboys special teams
Kicker: Brandon Aubrey
Punter: Bryan Anger
Long Snapper: Trent Sieg
Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jaydon Blue
Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin
Special teams remains a strength for the Cowboys with Brandon Aubrey leading the way. The All-Pro kicker was given a second-round tender this offseason, keeping him around for at least one more season. Ideally, the Cowboys will retain him via a long-term contract, but Aubrey knows he deserves to get paid a record-breaking amount.
They also have a stud at punter in Bryan Anger and KaVontae Turpin remains one of the more dangerous returners in the NFL.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.