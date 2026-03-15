Updated Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Following First Wave of Free Agency

Throughout the first week of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys were more active than we've seen in recent years.

They added help on the edge by trading for Rashan Gary, added a big nose tackle by agreeing to terms with Otito Ogbonnia, and bolstered the secondary with the additions of Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke.

Dallas even said goodbye to one of their more popular players, sending Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick. With these moves in the books, let's see how their depth chart currently looks.

Dallas Cowboys offensive depth chart

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams celebrates with QB Dak Prescott after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, Sam Howell

Running Back: Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda

Fullback: Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Parris Campbell, Traeshon Holden

Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Jonathan Mingo

Wide Receiver: Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin

Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant

Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas

Left Guard: Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass, Nick Leverett

Center: Cooper Beebe, Matt Hennessey

Right Guard: Tyler Booker, Trevor Keegan

Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Ajani Cornelius, Marcellus Johnson

All 11 starters from 2025 are returning after Dallas re-signed Javonte Williams and used the franchise tag on George Pickens. Ideally, they could find some competition at the offensive tackle position, but their offense was explosive even with the question marks they had.

There will be a quarterback battle with Joe Milton needing to fend off Sam Howell. As for the running game, it wouldn't be a surprise to see another name added for competition behind Williams.

Dallas Cowboys defensive depth chart

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Adedayo Odeleye

Nose Tackle: Otito Ogbonnia, Jay Toia

Outside Linebacker: Rashan Gary, James Houston, Isaiah Land

Inside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, Justin Barron

Outside Linebacker: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau, Tyrus Wheat

Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Josh Butler

Safety: Jalen Thompson, Markquese Bell, Julius Wood

Safety: Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark

Cornerback: Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., Trikweze Bridges

Nickel: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be making some big changes, which is why the Cowboys moved on from Odighizuwa. Parker is building a big defensive front and has the potential for a much-improved pass rush in 2026 led by Rashan Gary.

On the back end, Jalen Thompson is listed at safety, but will also slide to the nickel spot in certain packages with P.J. Locke moving to safety. The secondary looks vastly improved on paper, but the Cowboys have to address the inside linebacker position.

Dallas Cowboys special teams

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey

Punter: Bryan Anger

Long Snapper: Trent Sieg

Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jaydon Blue

Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin

Special teams remains a strength for the Cowboys with Brandon Aubrey leading the way. The All-Pro kicker was given a second-round tender this offseason, keeping him around for at least one more season. Ideally, the Cowboys will retain him via a long-term contract, but Aubrey knows he deserves to get paid a record-breaking amount.

They also have a stud at punter in Bryan Anger and KaVontae Turpin remains one of the more dangerous returners in the NFL.