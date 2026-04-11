Cowboys Visit 1st-Round CB Prospect in 2026 Draft With Deion Sanders Ties

Put together any 2026 mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys, and it's likely you will end up with a slew of talented defensive players at the top of the board.

After selecting an offensive lineman in the first round of three of the last four NFL Drafts, it's no secret that the Cowboys will need to add some potential franchise-altering defensive players this time around.

There are certainly some players with that kind of potential in this year's draft class, and as a result, the Cowboys are doing their due diligence when it comes to the prospects that scouts think have first-round talent.

Dallas has already met with multiple players on Top-30 visits, but the team's latest one featured a player with experience alongside Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.

Dallas Cowboys Visit With Tennessee CB Colton Hood

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, the Cowboys recently hosted Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood on a Top-30 visit.

Hood played with the Volunteers this past season, but prior to that, he was a starting cornerback for Sanders alongside Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the Colorado Buffaloes.

With Hunter shining in Colorado's secondary as one of the best two-way prospects in college football history, Hood naturally got overlooked a bit. He got some additional shine with Tennessee, but yet it's Jermod McCoy that is viewed as the top cornerback for the Vols in this draft cycle.

Still, this hasn't stopped scouts from viewing Hood as a potential first-round pick. And considering he played one season under Sanders at Colorado, perhaps the Dallas front office has a chance at getting the inside scoop on what he has to offer as a player.

With Colorado, Hood had 24 total tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. At Tennessee, he finished with 50 total tackles (34 solo), eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception. He also had two defensive touchdowns.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of the other players that the Cowboys have hosted for Top-30 visits include Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad along with Ohio State linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles among others.

However, only two of these players could likely end up with the Cowboys, or maybe even just one if the front office decides to package picks and trade higher up in the first round.

Fortunately, Cowboy fans won't have to wait much longer to figure out what ends up happening. The 2026 NFL Draft starts on April 23 in Pittsburgh.