We've seen Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy projected to land with the Dallas Cowboys throughout the pre-draft process, especially with the No. 12 pick.

There is no doubt a ton of promise for McCoy, who could be an elite cornerback at the next level, but fears about his coming off a torn ACL are standing in the way of him being an option for the Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But McCoy has been moving in the right direction during the pre-draft process, and most recently he shined after he blew scouts away at the Volunteers' Pro Day last month.

Now, the Cowboys will get an even better opportunity to get a feeling for just how concerned they should be with McCoy's knee when they bring him in for a visit soon.

Cowboys, Jermod McCoy set for pre-draft visit

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Todd Archer is reporting that the Cowboys and McCoy will meet in a 30 visit next week, the exact date of which hasn't been revealed.

This will also give Dallas' medical staff a chance to get a look at the Tennessee prospect's knee, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

This is a massively important meeting for McCoy and the Cowboys, as it could be the difference between Dallas taking him at pick No. 12, assuming he's still on the board, or going in another direction.

Why Cowboys need a cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are nothing but question marks in Dallas' secondary, both at cornerback and safety.

At cornerback, DaRon Bland has been woefully disappointing the past two seasons and hasn't been able to stay healthy, and Shavon Revel has yet to cement himself as a starter.

There is also a question mark in the slot, where the Cowboys failed to replace Jourdan Lewis last season. Bland has been pegged as someone who could fill that role in 2026, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer prefers to have him on the boundary.

Say what you want about that decision, but going that route with Bland will leave the Cowboys with options such as PJ Locke, Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant, none of whom are locks to secure the position for Dallas.

Dallas could opt to draft a slot cornerback, also, but as we know there is no guarantee that player will pan out in Year 1, which is what Dallas would need from a rookie.

How Jermod McCoy fits in Dallas

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCoy would not solve the Cowboys' slot cornerback issues, but he does have the potential to be a lockdown boundary cornerback at the next level.

If McCoy can emerge from his knee injury without any issues and proves to be a capable starter in Year 1, that will leave the Cowboys in an interesting spot.

McCoy could force one of Bland or Revel out of a starting spot on the outside. If it's Bland, the Cowboys can move him to the slot, a position many believe he's better suited for, anyway. If McCoy pushes Revel, the 2025 draft pick will be without a role, as he doesn't figure to factor into the equation in the slot.

But that's a problem the Cowboys will figure out down the road, and it'll be a good problem to have because it will mean Dallas has hit on one of its first-round draft picks.