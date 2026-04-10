Proposed Cowboys Trade for All-Pro Would Alter Dallas' Round 1 NFL Draft Plans

One of the multiple defensive positions the Dallas Cowboys need to address this offseason is inside linebacker.

The failed Logan Wilson and Kenneth Murray experiments have left the Cowboys with a need alongside DeMarvion Overshown, who is a question mark in and of himself because of his shaky injury history.

Not only do the Cowboys need a starting-caliber player, they also need someone who can wear the green dot and be the quarterback of the defense.

Proposed Jordyn Brooks trade for Cowboys

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dave Helman of The Athletic has proposed a trade between the Cowboys and Miami Dolphins that he believes would provide the answer at linebacker Dallas needs.

The proposal sees Dallas give up its third-round pick (No. 92) for Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

"If it's David Helman's draft, we're sending 92 to Miami for Jordyn Brooks," he said on 105.3 The Fan. "That's No. 1. Let's just get that out of the way. And if we gotta throw in some change, that's fine. Let's go get a ready-made bad***. Jordyn Brooks was so good for Miami last year."

Jordyn Brooks' All-Pro resume

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Brooks was a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 but really came into his own over the last two years in Miami.

In 2025, Brooks posted a league-high 183 tackles along with 3.5 sacks, four QB hits, 3 tackles for loss and three passes defensed en route to his first All-Pro nod.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks ranked 10th among all linebackers in overall grade, third in run-defense grade and 11th in pass-rush grade. One area he didn't have much success in was in coverage, but he more than made up for that in other areas.

Why the Dolphins could trade Brooks

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. | HAL HABIB / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins are in the midst of what should be a lengthy rebuild after the team decided to tear it all down this offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill were cut, and Miami even traded away Jaylen Waddle, who was previously thought to be nearly untouchable.

Brooks will turn 29 later this year and only has two more years left on his deal. It would make sense for the Dolphins to try and grab themselves another draft pick by selling high on Brooks.

The Miami Herald's Omar Kelly believes the Dolphins may at least consider trading Brooks, and he even pointed to the Cowboys as a team that could come calling.

“Now, if a team offers the right price or the right package, maybe," Kelly said. "Dallas has a lot of things going on, so you can’t sit there and project what they’re going to do. They’re trying to get up high so they can get one of those pass rushers.

A perfect fit for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Brooks would provide a much-needed veteran and stabilizing force up the middle for the Cowboys next to Overshown.

Brooks' prowess against the run and as a pass-rusher is especially intriguing because Dallas ranked tied for 22nd in sacks and 23rd against the run in 2025.

Adding to that, Brooks was a great leader on Miami's defense and assumed the green dot role, so he checks that box for Dallas, as well.

A Brooks trade would alter Cowboys' draft plans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Giving up a third-rounder for Brooks would knock off one pick from the Cowboys' 2026 stable and create a massive gap between their first-round picks and fourth-rounder, as the Cowboys don't have a second-round pick.

But that's not a big issue because the Cowboys were likely going to use one of their picks on a linebacker, anyway, and in this case a trade for Brooks gives the Cowboys a much more sure solution at one of its biggest positions of need.

Adding to that, Dallas would no longer need to draft a linebacker with Brooks locked in for two more seasons. Dallas can then focus more on edge rusher, cornerback, safety and other positions, and not needing a linebacker offers more flexibility to trade back in the first round to potentially acquire a Day 2 pick.

There really is no good reason why the Cowboys shouldn't make a trade for Brooks if the opportunity is out there. Now, the Cowboys just need said opportunity.