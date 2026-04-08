Draft Analyst Believes Top Cowboys Target Could Get Swiped by Division Rival

A pair of 2026 NFL Draft prospects who have been linked to the Dallas Cowboys on several occasions are heading in the right direction ahead of the three-day event later this month.

In the latest iteration of his 2026 NFL Draft big board, Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports has LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and Texas cornerback Jermod McCoy moving up.

Pauline now has Delane inside his top 10 at No. 6 overall, and McCoy gets a boost to No. 14. What's bad news for Dallas is Pauline thinks Delane may not get past the Washington Commanders with the No. 7 pick.

"Mansoor Delane moves into the top 10 based on the strength of his pro-day 40 time of 4.38 seconds during the LSU workout," the draft analyst said. "This puts to rest any concerns about Delane’s speed, which have been hovering since his days at Virginia Tech."

"A versatile cover corner, word is that Delane could end up being drafted as early as the seventh pick, presently owned by the Washington Commanders, or two selections later to the Kansas City Chiefs.," Pauline added.

"Jermod McCoy moved up five slots and now resides at the 14th-best prospect on the board," Pauline wrote. "McCoy, like Delane, timed the forty in 4.38 seconds during Tennessee’s pro day, his first public display of working out since his knee injury from January of 2025. McCoy will need a bit of time to get back into football shape, yet he’s big, fast and has terrific tape from the 2024 season."

Another division rival that could have interest in Delane is the New York Giants, who have a big need at the cornerback position after losing Cor'Dale Flott in free agency. New York picks two spots before Washington is on the clock.

The Commanders also have a shaky cornerbacks room after a year in which the team had one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Adding a shutdown corner is a realistic option for the Commanders with the No. 7 pick as a result.

Because of their respective needs at the position, there is also a scenario where New York and Washington take both Delane and McCoy off the board, which would leave Dallas out in the cold when it comes to adding a cornerback at No. 12.

Cowboys should prefer Delane over McCoy

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys had their pick of the two prospects, we suspect they'd choose Delane over McCoy. One reason is Delane is widely projected to be the better player, but also because McCoy is coming off a season in which he suffered a torn ACL.

The good news is, McCoy is fully healthy now after crushing his pro day, so that concern isn't anywhere near as big as it once was and the Cowboys can feel more comfortable taking him at No. 12 overall.

Taking a boundary cornerback like Delane or McCoy would create an interesting scenario in the Cowboys' secondary. The Cowboys want DaRon Bland to play on the outside, but Dallas also has Shavon Revel, its 2025 third-round pick.

But that may actually lead to a positive situation, as adding one of the two cornerbacks could push Bland to the slot, where he typically does his best work.