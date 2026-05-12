Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projection Features QB2 Surprise, UDFA Breakthrough

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what the team hopes is a bounce-back season, after missing out on the NFL playoffs for a second consecutive season. Luckily, the team has the talent to do so after an impressive start to the offseason.

Dallas focused on improving the defense during free agency and the NFL Draft, which will hopefully bring the unit up to par with the team's stellar offense.

NFL.com recently ranked the Cowboys as an honorable mention for one of the league's top rosters, before the cut to 53-men takes place before the start of the regular season. But who will be the players who make the cut?

Some of the most intriguing battles are on the offensive side of the ball because of the team's surplus of talent, with backup quarterback and tight end among the most intriguing.

Who Will Be QB2?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Last year, the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for promising backup Joe Milton III. Milton has incredible physical tools, but has struggled with accuracy throughout his young career. At the start of the new league year, Dallas added to the quarterback room by signing Sam Howell in free agency.

That sets up an interesting backup quarterback battle that everyone will be watching throughout training camp and the preseason. Jon Machota of The Athletic recently shared his 53-man roster projection for the Cowboys, which gives the edge to Milton because of his upside.

"Dallas has three veteran quarterbacks who could each make the roster, but it seems difficult to keep that many. Joe Milton and Sam Howell will battle for the backup job throughout training camp and the preseason," he wrote. "Either one could win the job. Howell has the experience, having started 18 NFL games, but Milton has the higher upside. It’s hard to believe that the Cowboys would part ways with Milton after trading a fifth-round pick for him a year ago."

The Cowboys could benefit from having an experienced backup like how because of Dak Prescott's injury history, but if they do opt for upside it presents more upside for the future. Dallas could also dangle Howell as a trade candidate at the end of the preseason if any team needs to add a proven backup.

UDFA Continues To Rise

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another loaded position room for Dallas is tight end, which includes Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson, former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, and up-and-comer Brevyn Spann-Ford. Following the draft, the team added undrafted free agent Michael Trigg, who immediately made waves during rookie minicamp.

In Machota's projection, Trigg, who many considered the top UDFA available, lands on the 53-man roster for the season. Considering the hype he has generated and interest teams had in the draft, locking Trigg into a 53-man spot would be the wise decision for Dallas rather than risking waiving the former Baylor star and hoping he falls through waivers and onto the practice squad.

It will be interesting to see how the position battles play out leading up to the season, but it's going to be exciting to see who steps up.

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