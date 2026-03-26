New Cowboys Mock Draft Gifts Dream All-American Game-Wrecker, Stud LB

We've reached the point of the NFL draft process where overthinking overtakes common sense, and that could end up paying off in a big way for the Dallas Cowboys, who will be waiting with the No. 12 overall pick to see if a top prospect begins to fall.

Some talent evaluators fall in love with measurables, which leads to players with undeniable talent falling on draft day. This year, the talk of the town is Miami Hurricanes star Rueben Bain Jr. and his arm length.

Bain is arguably the most disruptive EDGE rusher in this year's class, but his arm length has raised concerns about how he will be able to stack up against NFL linemen. Common sense says the "tape don't lie," and Bain has the talent to become a star in the league.

So, if teams overthink Bain's measurables, as they do in a new mock draft from CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, the Cowboys' dream scenario falls into place.

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the National Championship | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After landing Bain, the team gets another gift with Georgia Bulldogs star and national champion CJ Allen bringing much-needed reinforcements to the linebacking corps.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the Cowboys' dream scenario in the latest first-round mock projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. rushes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinal | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Thanks to concerns about Bain's measurables, the Cowboys are gift-wrapped a consensus All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. It couldn't be a better start for the team's 2026 draft class.

"The Cowboys get lucky as 11 NFL teams overthink Miami All-American edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.'s lack of arm length (30⅞ inches)," Podell writes.

"Bain stood out at his pro day during position drills, something Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay all watched up close. Dallas lands a young edge rusher who can grow alongside Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary."

Last season, Bain recorded a career-high 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. Christian Parker gets the perfect playmaker for his system.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain was a blessing right out of the gate for the Cowboys, and the way the rest of the first round played out, the Cowboys get another dream prospect falling into their laps with CJ Allen. You couldn't ask for a better 1-2 punch to elevate the defense.

"New defensive coordinator Christian Parker enjoyed having former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in his Eagles defense, so now he gets another high-IQ Georgia linebacker in CJ Allen," Podell writes. "At the combine, Allen said the Bulldogs let him call the defense, with the exception of specific situational play calls. That's exactly what Parker is looking for in his middle linebacker."

Last season, Allen recorded 85 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to wrap up his career with the Bulldogs.