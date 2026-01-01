Rueben Bain Jr. embraces idea of being selected by Cowboys in 2026 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys will play their season finale this Sunday against the New York Giants. With a record of 7-8-1, they're eliminated from playoff contention, but they still feel they made great strides in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach.

That's especially true on offense, where they were one of the more explosive teams in the country. Defensively, however, Dallas left a lot to be desired. Their decision to trade Micah Parsons left them without a dominant pass-rusher, which is where they're expected to focus their attention in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Armed with two picks in the opening round, the Cowboys hope to find a game-changer who can get after the quarterback. One player they would love to select is Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., who is arguably the best EDGE in this class.

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. drops into position during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for Bain, he would have no issues with Dallas making him their top selection. When asked about potentially playing for the Cowboys, who had representatives in attendance for their win over Ohio State on New Year's Eve, Bain said it would be "amazing."

“It’d be amazing,” Bain said about potentially getting selected by Dallas, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Any opportunity I can get, no matter where I’m playing, it’d be a blessing. I’ve already made myself familiar with the [stadium] grounds. It’d be an amazing opportunity.”

Rueben Bain Jr. being on the board when the Cowboys pick seems unlikely

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

An imposing figure at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Bain has 19.5 sacks in three seasons for the Hurricanes and is a capable run defender.

While he would be a perfect fit for Dallas, it's highly unlikely that Bain will remain on the board long enough for the Cowboys to have a chance at selecting him. Instead, Bain could find himself as the first pass rusher off the board, likely being taken within the top five.

