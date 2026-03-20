New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Shutdown CB, Tone-Setter at EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys have a great opportunity to continue improving on the defensive side of the ball this spring, with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

As draft season continues to heat up, it's becoming clearer that the team has its sights set on some of the top defensive prospects for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Kyle Dvorchak of NBC Sports is the latest draftnik to share their thoughts on how things could play out for Dallas, and it includes the return of a familiar name who was projected to the team early on in the mock draft cycle.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But first, the team lands a shutdown, All-SEC cornerback in Mansoor Delane. Then, the team turns its attention to EDGE, where it calls on Auburn standout Keldric Faulk to help bolster the pass rush.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for Dallas can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU Tigers

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts after Clemson TJ Moore missed a fourth-down catch | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane is set to visit the Cowboys ahead of the draft, so it's clear that the team has him on their board. It's a move that makes all of the sense in the world, with Dallas' putrid secondary in desperate need of help after finishing last in the league in pass defense in 2025.

"The CB1 debate is heating up, and the Cowboys might get the deciding vote. Corner is a glaring need for them, but they were burned by taking a corner coming off an ACL tear in Shavon Revel Jr. last year," Dvorchak wrote. "I doubt they run back that bet with Jermod McCoy, giving Delane the edge here."

The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane began his college career with the Virginia Tech Hokies, recording 146 tackles, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in three years. In his lone year at LSU, Delane recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, earning unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn Tigers

Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Faulk is an impressive 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, which would give Dallas even more power on their rebuilt defensive line. Not only would Donovan Ezeiruaku have some help on the opposite edge, but Faulk brings a strong presence against the run that the Cowboys have lacked since parting ways with DeMarcus Lawrence.

"The Cowboys are a team that could spend all of their picks on one side of the ball and it still might not be enough," he added. "Faulk is a rangy defensive end who isn’t afraid to put his nose down and defend the run. At the risk of going full football guy: Faulk will set the tone on a defense that hasn’t shown much fight in recent years."

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.