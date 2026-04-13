While much of the attention for the Dallas Cowboys' need at the cornerback position has been on the boundary, their concern extends beyond that.

In 2025, the Cowboys didn't get good play at slot cornerback, which pointed to just how big of a mistake it was to let Jourdan Lewis depart in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And that fact wasn't lost on owner Jerry Jones, who admitted that not only was Lewis' departure a big loss, but that the team needs to get better at the spot moving forward.

The Cowboys haven't made a clear-cut move to address the position and it remains a major question mark, especially after head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear the plan for DaRon Bland is to play on the boundary.

With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, we've got our eye on a slot cornerback out of Miami who would be a great fit in Christian Parker's defense.

Keionte Scott a great fit for Parker's defense

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Matt Bowen, Miami Hurricanes cornerback Keionte Scott has the "best nickel traits" in the 2026 class and that's something the Cowboys should take note of.

"Scott fits best as a low-zone nickel, giving him playmaking upside in the right scheme. He has a tone-setting demeanor near the line of scrimmage, leading all FBS cornerbacks with nine run stops in 2025. Scott had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and five sacks last season," Bowen said.

In Parker's defense, the nickel cornerback needs has to handle multiple responsibilities, whether that be playing zone coverage, stopping the run or getting after the quarterback.

As Bowen points out, Scott checks the zone coverage box, but he can hang in man coverage when needed thanks to his speed. He has also proven to be elite when blitzing and playing the run and plays with the exact kind of energy and tenacity the Cowboys' defensive coordinator is looking for.

In 2025, Scott, who is ferocious when asked to blitz, tallied five sacks and posted a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 82.0, ranking 35th among cornerbacks. He posted a 91.4 run defense grade, the second-best in the nation at his position, and is very good at sniffing out run plays.

There really isn't a box Scott can't check in Parker's scheme. He is basically the definition of a hybrid linebacker/cornerback and that's exactly what the doctor ordered.

Keionte Scott draft projection

Miami defensive back Keionte Scott. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One issue for the Cowboys drafting Scott is they might not be in a position to actually land him. The Miami product will likely only be on the board until late in the second round, at the latest, and the Cowboys don't have a second-round pick.

Perhaps Dallas could consider Scott at the top of the second round if it trades back from pick No. 20. The Cowboys could also conceivably move into the back end of the second round with a trade that includes their third-round pick and/or maybe a future asset.

If the Cowboys do find themselves in striking distance of Scott at any point in the draft, he's someone they should seriously consider making a move for.