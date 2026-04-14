Bucky Brooks believes the Dallas Cowboys can make a splash during the NFL draft which could result in a championship push.

While discussing the upcoming draft on NFL Network, Brooks said the Cowboys have made it clear they want “red meat” players and he has just the guy in mind. Brooks believes that if Arvell Reese from Ohio State begins to slide at all, the Cowboys should get aggressive and make a move to bring him in.

“So we're going to say that for some reason, Arvell Reese is dropping a little bit and he is in range. Let's just say that the Cowboys go and get someone that maybe reminds them of Micah Parsons,” Brooks said.



”A little bit of a guy who can do a little of both. Off-ball linebacker, pass rush, still learning the game, but is a super explosive athlete.”

Brooks added that Daniel Jeremiah brought up the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl recently with rookie cornerbacks, which happened because they were able to rush the passer.

Right now, Dallas doesn’t have that elite edge rusher, but Brooks believes adding Reese to a defense that has Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Rashan Gary could result in a Super Bowl berth for America’s team.

Arvell Reese NFL projection

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reese is an impressive prospect with an NFL-ready frame at 6-foot-4 and 241-pounds. He’s also just 20 years old, giving him time to add more mass.

During his time at Ohio State, he lined up at linebacker while also playing the EDGE position. This past season, he broke out with 69 tackles and 6.5 sacks, putting himself into the top 10 conversation.

Reese has also learned from defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who has plenty of experience in the NFL, giving Reese the right coaching to adapt to the pro game quickly.

Cowboys might need to get aggressive to land Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese runs a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese is often mocked in the top five, with some believing he’s in play for the second overall pick with the New York Jets.

That’s why Brooks began his conversation about Reese landing with Dallas by saying it was “fantasy time,” before discussing a potential slide.

That said, he’s very similar to Micah Parsons, which is why the Cowboys should be interested. The when is whether they will be willing to make the bold move to climb up the board and bring him in.

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