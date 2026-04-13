Kenny Moore Would Be Cowboys' Perfect Slot CB Solution At Bargain Price

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker joins the team with an extensive background as a secondary coach. Over the past two seasons, he worked under Vic Fangio with the Philadelphia Eagles as the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Before that, he worked with Fangio as the Denver Broncos defensive backs coach. His experience in the secondary had a strong influence on free agency for Dallas as they signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke as well as cornerbacks Colbie Durant and Derion Kendrick.

Those additions will be helpful, but NFL insider Albert Breer believes they should add one more name. In a recent post for Sports Illustrated, Breer says Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, who is expected to be traded by the Indianapolis Colts, would be a fit in Dallas.

“As for potential landing spots, I think Dallas would be one, with the nickel being an important piece in new coordinator Christian Parker’s defense and the Cowboys having a hole after Jourdan Lewis’s departure to the Jaguars last year,” Breer wrote.

Breer added that a Day 3 pick would be the ideal price tag for the Cowboys, saying he would pull the trigger on that deal.

Kenny Moore could be exactly what the Dallas Cowboys need in 2026

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Jerry Jones admitted to undervaluing the slot positon when they didn’t re-sign Jourdan Lewis. Parker also made it clear that he understands the value of the position, saying every good defense has a nickel corner to rely on.

When it was first announced that Moore and the Colts were set for a mutual parting, we identified him as a player the Cowboys should target. Of course, that's contingent on them leaving the 2026 NFL draft without a suitable starting nickel.

The Cowboys have met with several prospective players who could fill that role, and finding a rookie who can step up would be preferable. Not only would they be younger, but they would also be much more affordable.

Moore will turn 31 this summer and carries a price tag of $13.11 million in 2026. That said, he could fill the gap for one year should the Cowboys fail to land the right fit during the draft.

Cowboys have a history of targeting veterans to fill holes post-draft

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after catching a touchdown against the New York Jets. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In recent years, the Cowboys have shown they will quickly pivot to veterans should they fail to fill holes in the draft. In 2024, they signed Ezekiel Elliott after leaving the draft without a running back.

That move didn't pan out, but they struck gold in 2025 when they traded a third-round pick for George Pickens after they went without selecting a wideout in the 2025 draft. Moore wouldn't be as impactful an addition as Pickens, but he could fix the secondary, which makes this an ideal fit to consider, especially for a late-round pick as Breer suggests.