Perfect Cowboys Draft Target Emerges After Lighting Up Miami Pro Day

It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason with major holes in the secondary after fielding the worst pass defense in the entire league a season ago.

Dallas addressed some of the holes in the secondary to start the free agency period by adding players like Jalen Thompson, Kobie Durant, and P.J. Locke, with all three players having an opportunity to become Day 1 impact players.

But with an arsenal of picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Cowboys have another opportunity to bolster the secondary. Enter Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott, arguably the top nickel corner in this year's class.

Scott put on a show during the Miami Pro Day on Monday, with an unofficial 4.25-second 40-yard dash. Other scouts in attendance had the time in the 4.30-4.35 range. Simply put: he was flying.

NEW: Keionte Scott was FLYING today…



Hearing scouts clocked the Miami DB around 4.30-4.35 😳 pic.twitter.com/WP6ky6wCMP — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 23, 2026

While the speed is what will catch everyone's attention, he has the film to back it up. Dallas has a major hole at the nickel position, so Scott should firmly be on their radar.

In fact, the Cowboys had a strong contingent at the Hurricanes' Pro Day, which included head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay, and a handful of scouts.

The NFL.com scouting profile shares more information about Scott, who appears to be a perfect fit for Parker's scheme.

Per scout in attendance, had Miami DB Keionte Scott at a 4.3 flat in the 40 at 5’11”, 193 lbs.



A reminder of what he did in the CFP (131 coverage snaps):



• 14 catches allowed on 18 targets

• 35 yds v Texas A&M (8 tgts)

• 25 yds v Ohio State (3 tgts)

• 42 yds v Ole Miss (5… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2026

"Scott’s play style and tackle production resemble that of a Will linebacker. He’s edgy and urgent near the line with an ability to slip or play off of blocks," the profile reads. "He can snuff out run plays before they get started. Scott lacks ball production due to inconsistent break anticipation and route squeeze, but he can twitch-and-trigger to close windows, wrap and finish.

"He keeps yards after contact to a minimum. Scott’s blitz talent off the edge makes him a value-added rusher. He’s an older prospect and needs to play in a scheme that allows him to keep his eyes forward, but Scott’s football character should make him a team favorite as a starting nickelback."

Scott played three seasons at Auburn to start his career, before transferring to Miami for his breakout season. He finished the year with a career-high 64 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, five sacks, five passes defensed, and two interceptions returned for a touchdown.

He is a bonafide playmaker, who would immediately make the defense better.