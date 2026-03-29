Rueben Bain Jr.’s Measurables Concerns Could Be a Blessing for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys should be praised for their moves to address their defense this offseason. They rebuilt their secondary, which was a must, and found a proven pass-rusher in Rashan Gary.

Even though the trade for Gary has been criticized, his arrival gives them a solid starter as he enters the 2026 season with 46.5 career sacks. More importantly, he keeps them from reaching for an EDGE simply out of necessity.

That said, the Cowboys would be best served to add a difference-maker during the 2026 NFL draft. One player who would be a perfect fit is Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. One of the most intriguing prospects in the class, Bain had 9.5 sacks this past season.

Rueben Bain Jr.'s measurables could be a gift for the Cowboys

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas has always shown a desire to focus on measurables when it comes to draft prospects, and their hyper focus has often backfired, see Taco Charlton for example. Their current staff, however, doesn't seem to be as focused on this.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker has desired measurables for the interior of the defensive line, which is why they ultimately decided to trade Osa Odighizuwa. He will also take measurables into account, but football character is what matters most to him.

Not every team feels this way, which is why Bain suddenly has a chance to fall to Dallas at No. 12. Bain lacks the desired arm length (less than 31 inches) and is on the shorter side for pass rushers at 6-foot-2. He's still an elite prospect despite the measurements, thanks to his relentless motor, technical proficiency, and a mix of speed and power.

Rueben Bain Jr. is mentioned in the same breath as an NFL stud

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in action during the game against the Buffalo Bills. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While some scouts will overthink it with Bain, the Miami product has already proven he belongs in rare company. He finished his Miami tenure with 114 quarterback pressures. That's the second-highest total since 2014, with Bain trailing only Will Anderson Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr finished his career trailing only Will Anderson Jr in total QB hurries⭐️ pic.twitter.com/L7yvIfQWt0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 28, 2026

Anderson was a star for Alabama, and was the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. In three seasons, Anderson has racked up 30 sacks and helped transform Houston into one of the league's premier defenses.

Should Bain turn into a player anywhere near the caliber of Anderson, whichever team selects him will be thrilled.