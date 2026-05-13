Cowboys 53-Man Roster Projection Spells Trouble For 2024 Third-Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys returned to The Star this week to resume voluntary workouts after a brief hiatus that followed an impressive rookie minicamp. In a matter of weeks, OTAs will kick off, before mandatory minicamp in approximately one month.

That's when position battles will heat up for players on the roster bubble, with several men on the defensive side of the ball suddenly finding their jobs in danger amid a scheme change under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Unfortunately for linebacker Marist Liufau, the team's third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he could be facing an uphill battle.

With the Cowboys switching to a hybrid 3-4 defense, Liufau is being moved to the edge, which creates additional difficulties after the team's offseason moves. Dallas spent plenty of resources to improve the edge in free agency and the 2026 draft, including trading for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Rashan Gary and using a first-round pick on UCF star Malachi Lawrence.

Will Marist Liufau Make The Cut?

NFL Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In the latest roster projection from Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic, Liufau finds himself on the outs. At outside linebacker, it will be tough for Liufau to crack the rotation, but he stands an outside chance because of the value he brings to special teams.

"This is one of the tougher position groups to project because of the move to make Marist Liufau an outside linebacker. His value might not be viewed the same with the new coaching staff. If the move works for him, he would be a good piece to keep," Machota wrote. "The top three are obvious. The next three are much more up in the air."

Making the cut are:

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Malachi Lawrence

Sam Williams

James Houston

Tyrus Wheat

The Cowboys have had plenty of hope for Williams in recent years, and Houston was a bright spot since joining the Cowboys last season. Either Williams or Houston could be an intriguing trade option for the Cowboys if they put together a strong offseason, which could open a spot on the roster for Liufau to land with his special teams prowess.

We'll have to see how the position battles heat up as the season draws closer, but it is clear that Liufau will need to shine during the team's offseason program.

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