Why Dane Brugler’s Cowboys Trade-Up Idea for Sonny Styles Makes Sense

Sonny Styles is one of the hottest names in the NFL draft and he happens to play a position of great need for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas currently has just three linebackers on their roster, and all have question marks. DeMarvion Overshown is their most accomplished, but has struggled to stay healthy. Shemar James showed flashes as a rookie, but was inconsistent overall. There's also Justin Barron was an undrafted free agent who appeared in just two games as a rookie.

Their deficiencies at the position have NFL draft guru Dane Brugler looking at the Cowboys as a team that could trade up for Styles. He said Styles would be the perfect fit in defensive coordinator Christian Parker's defense, giving them someone capable of filling the role of communicator on defense.

"They're going to be tempted to move up. Right now, the Cowboys don't have a player they feel comfortable wearing that green dot," Brugler said on The Rich Eisen Show. "Sonny Styles would be perfect for that Christian Parker defense."

Styles is an athletic phenom who exploded during the NFL draft. Initially seen as a potential fit at pick No. 20 for Dallas, he's now considered a lock for the top 10. That was bound to happen after he went into Indianapolis and ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash while performing a 43.5-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds.

That's the exact explosive athleticism this defense lacked in 2025, making him an ideal centerpiece for Parker, as Brugler suggested.

Cowboys could have a trade partner in the top 10

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brugler didn't just say Dallas could attempt to trade up, but he also identified a team that could be a willing trade partner, saying the Browns are always willing to move back. Cleveland traded back in 2025 NFL draft, and has a history of being active on draft day.

This suggestion has been approached before, with Dallas insider Bryan Broaddus claiming the Cowboys could try and swap picks No. 12 and No. 20 with Cleveland in exchange for pick No. 6 as well as their second-rounder, pick No. 39. In this scenario, Broaddus had them targeting safety Caleb Downs, another player Brugler was incredibly high on.

Why trading with Cleveland makes perfect sense for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Of all the trade suggestions that have been floated, making a move with Cleveland is by far the most logical, with one caveat, the Browns need to be willing to include pick No. 39.

Dallas has a high-octane offense capable of contending with any team in the NFL, as long as their defense is average. Sadly, they need to improve drastically to get to average, which is why it's imperative they select two starting-caliber defenders.

If they were to make a move and land one rookie, even if that rookie is Downs or Styles, but then have no picks until Round 3 (where they currently hold No. 92 overall), their chances of improving will drop drastically. But trading up for Styles while still landing another top 40 player is the type of all-in move Jerry Jones and the Cowboys need to contend.