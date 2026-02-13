Cowboys Insider Floats Intriguing NFL Draft Trade To Land Best Overall Player

With two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys will have no shortage of opportunities to make big moves. With no picks in Round 2 or Round 3, most of the suggestions being floated involve trading back and adding more draft capital.

Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus has another idea, however, Broaddus says Dallas could consider using their two picks, No. 12 and No. 20, to move up to No. 6 overall in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

While speaking with Gavin Dawson, Eric Chiofalo, and Zach Wolchuk, Broaddus says sending those two picks for No. 6 alone would be an overpay, which is why he believes Dallas could also land No. 39, giving them an early second-round selection.

"All right, so you're right now currently holding 2,050 in draft capital in the first round. Cleveland's first-round pick at six is 1,600. All right, let me explain real quick. I'm looking at the Cowboys trade chart. And I'm looking to see what it's going to cost me to go up. And roughly, it's going to cost me 450 points," Broaddus said.

"So the difference between, like, if I go all in with 12 and 20, Cleveland's got to make up 450 points. Their pick, (Round) 2, 39, is worth 510 points."

Who says no to this hypothetical #DallasCowboys-Browns trade?



Cleveland gets: #12 and #20



Dallas gets: #6 (and the right to draft Ohio State safety Caleb Downs) and #39 @gavindawson, Bryan Broaddus, @EricChiofalo and @ZachWolchuk debate⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MIZIeQjuSg — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) February 12, 2026

The crew at 105.3 agreed with Broaddus' suggestion, saying it was the only way the Cowboys could get Caleb Downs. They also said they could get a similar player at No. 39 that they could have at No. 20.

Cowboys could still find talented players at No. 39

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Players they believe would be available at No. 39 and would fill a need for Dallas include defensive ends Akheem Mesidor from Miami and R. Mason Thomas from Oklahoma. They also mentioned defensive backs Chandler Rivers from Duke and D'Angelo Ponds from Indiana.

There could even be a couple of linebackers worth selecting, including Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas and Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech.

As good as each of those prospects is, the real prize in this move would be Downs. An absolute Swiss Army Knife, Downs is the top safety in this class and would instantly improve the entire secondary.

