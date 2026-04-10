History Proves Cowboys Could Use NFL Draft to Leap Into Contender Status

Offensively, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the deadliest teams in the NFL.

With George Pickens being added to start alongside CeeDee Lamb, they boasted one of the best receiving duos in the game. They also signed Javonte Williams, who had a career-resurgance running for 1,210 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Throw in quarterback Dak Prescott, who serves as a steady leader, and they can contend with anyone. Or, at least they could if their defense could stop a nose bleed.

That's why ESPN's Kevin Clark claims they can be Super Bowl contenders if their defense can become "mediocre." Clark was asked by Jason McCourty if he truly believes two rookies on defense would be enough to make Dallas a contender. Clark said if they landed Rueben Bain Jr. or Caleb Downs at No. 12, followed by a cornerback at No. 20, they would be in the conversation.

"So let's take one of those guys and a corner. And then you're talking about just getting to 15, 14, 13, something like that. You don't. They don't need to be top five. They're going to score so many points. They have a new DC, as he mentioned, in Christian Parker. You just need to be mediocre."

Rueben Bain, Caleb Downs have been in Cowboys' crosshairs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the pre-draft process, the Cowboys have been linked to both Bain and Downs often. Both players have been continually mocked before the Cowboys on the clock at No. 12, but we all know the draft is unpredictable.

That unpredictability has opened up the possibility that one of these potential game-changers could be there for Dallas. As we've previously mentioned, Bain's measurables might give some teams pause, leaving him there for Dallas. There were also claims by Daniel Jeremiah that Downs could fall due to the safety position being undervalued.

Overthinking from opposing teams could be exactly what it takes for the Cowboys to bring in one of these two potential Pro Bowlers.

Cowboys have seen how a new DC can make a massive change

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As much as it would help for the Cowboys to land Bain or Downs, this franchise also knows how much a new defensive coordinator can make.

During Mike McCarthy's first season as head coach, they were 6-10 and while an injury to Dak Prescott was part of the issue, their defense was awful under Mike Nolan, finishing 28th in the league in points surrendered.

Nolan was fired and Dan Quinn took over as the defensive coordinator. Quinn, along with rookie Micah Parsons, turned them into a top 10 defense, finishing seventh in scoring defense. More importantly, they went 12-5 in each the three seasons Quinn was their defensive coordinator.

Perhaps Parker, plus two first-round rookies, could offer similar change.