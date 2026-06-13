Former Dallas Cowboys DE Tragically Passes Away at 36

The NFL and the Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of one of the best pass rushers of the early 2010s.

Former Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith has passed away at the age of 36, the San Francisco 49ers organization announced Saturday. The Niners, who drafted Smith with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, said that Smith's death is "sudden and tragic."

"We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith," the 49ers wrote in a statement. "Aldon's undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon."

Aldon Smith Spent One Season with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) picks up a fumble against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After being drafted by the 49ers, Smith took the league by storm during his first two seasons, finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race before earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in his second year.

In that span, he posted a combined 33.5 sacks across 32 games with San Francisco. After four years with the 49ers, he played his only season with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015 after the 49ers released him following a third DUI arrest.

After being suspended by the NFL for four seasons from 2016-19, Smith was granted reinstatement and signed with the Cowboys.

He was a productive player during his only year in Dallas. He started all 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season while tallying 48 total tackles (31 solo), five sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a league-high 78 fumble return yards, and a defensive touchdown.

Smith's 78-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in Week 14's win over the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2020 season is the fifth-longest in Cowboys franchise history.

The Cowboys didn't re-sign Smith after 2020. He signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks that offseason but was released before the 2021 campaign began.

Smith's NFL career started off with Hall of Fame-level potential, but he dealt with multiple off-the-field issues that ultimately cut his time in the league short.

Our thoughts are with Smith's family during this difficult time.

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