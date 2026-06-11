Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 Rookie Class

Seven players were selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL draft, including two first-round picks and three players in Round 4. Dallas was focused on fixing its defense, with five of their draft picks going to that side of the ball.

We've seen the rookies during offseason work, including rookie minicamp and OTAs. That gives us a better idea of how each will be used and while there's plenty of time left before the regular season begins, let's take a look at the best-case and worst-case scenario for their draft class.

Caleb Downs, S, Round 1

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Best-Case: Key Starter

No rookie on this roster has higher expectations being placed on them than safety Caleb Downs. He's expected to not only start from day one, but also to be the main communicator in the secondary. He's quickly earned the respect of his teammates and seems to be well on the way to earning his place as one of their top defensive players.

Worst-Case: Rotational Nickel

It's hard to see Downs failing, but the worst possible outcome for him as a rookie would be to see him serving as a rotational nickel back. Again, that feels unlikely, and would be a huge blow for this defense.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Round 1

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Best-Case: Starter

The Cowboys don't have an elite pass-rusher on the roster, but there are multiple players capable of taking significant snaps. Right now, the projected starters are Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku, but Lawrence could do enough to steal the spot from Ezeiruaku.

Worst-Case: Rotational EDGE

Lawrence has a high floor, which is why the worst thing we should see from him as a rookie would be to be a rotational pass-rusher who shares snaps with James Houston and Sam Williams.

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Round 3

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Best-Case: ILB3

Jaishawn Barham spent time playing linebacker and edge for Michigan but is expected to stay at linebacker for the Cowboys. He made it clear that he's going to attempt to steal someone's job, but as a rookie, it would be tough to see him going higher than the top backup linebacker.

Worst-Case: Healthy Scratch

The former Wolverine will make the roster, but there's a chance that his learning curve is steeper than expected. In this scenario, he would be behind fellow young linebackers Shemar James and Justin Barron, leading to Barham being a healthy scratch.

Drew Shelton, OT, Round 4

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton against the Boise State Broncos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Best-Case: Swing Tackle

Offensive tackle is the primary concern on offense for the Cowboys, with Tyler Guyton competing with Nate Thomas for the left tackle position. In addition to Guyton's struggles, Terence Steele hasn't been living up to expectations on the right side.

That's why Drew Shelton is such an intriguing pick. He could develop into a future starter, but as a rookie, his ceiling is as the team's primary swing tackle.

Worst-Case: Healthy Scratch

With Thomas fighting for Guyton's job, it won't be easy for Shelton to take the swing tackle spot. That's why his floor would be sitting out on game days.

Devin Moore, CB, Round 4

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Best-Case: Starter

Devin Moore has plenty of talent, which is why I recently wrote about the possibility that he could compete for a starting job as early as this season. That seems optimistic with DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel, and Cobie Durant ahead of him. That said, Bland and Revel didn't light the world on fire in 2025 and have no ties to defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Worst-Case: Injuries continue

Moore has dealt with injuries throughout his collegiate career, which is why he has limited experience. It's also why many teams passed on him during the draft. That's why his worst-case scenario would be seeing Moore deal with injuries again, which could slow down his progression as a pro.

LT Overton, DL, Round 4

Dallas Cowboys defensive end LT Overton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Best-Case: Reserve DE

LT Overton doesn't have a great athletic profile and didn't rack up sacks at Alabama, which is why I recently wrote about him being the Cowboys' most slept-on rookie. He has the potential to be a starter as a 5-tech defensive end, although his rookie season would be a win if he's able to work in a rotation behind veteran Jonathan Bullard.

Worst-Case: Healthy Scratch

If Overton isn't able to impress the coaching staff out of the gate, there's a chance he could be a healthy scratch on game days. Dallas revamped its defensive line this offseason, which could make it difficult for Overton to find a role if he's not at his absolute best.

Anthony Smith, WR, Round 4

Dallas Cowboys WR Anthony Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Best-Case: WR5

Anthony Smith gives the Cowboys a wide receiver capable of stretching the field and was favorably compared to Cedrick Wilson, another late-round pick who developed into a solid contributor. The receiving corps is deep, so he still has a ceiling of WR5, but if he sticks around, he could become a part of the rotation.

Worst-Case: Practice squad candidate

The worst-case for Smith is to be cut as the team trims the roster to 53 players. If that's the case, he will have hopefully done enough for the Cowboys to consider adding him to the practice squad.

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