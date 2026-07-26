How to Attend Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

The time for 2026 Dallas Cowboys training camp is almost here and fans will once again have several opportunities to watch the team in action at practice.

The Cowboys will have open practices for the general public on several occasions from July 29 through Aug. 18, with training camp once again taking place in Oxnard, California.

Here's a look at everything fans need to know about going to watch the Cowboys practice at 2026 training camp.

Are tickets necessary to attend Cowboys training camp?

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys will hold several practices open to the public, and while admission is free and no ticket is needed, entry is on a first-come, first-served basis until max capacity is reached. The entrance is located at 2501 Ventura Road.

Those attending via general admission can enter the field two hours before practice begins at 11:45 a.m. PDT.

Fans can buy "Dallas Cowboys Fan Experiences Tickets," which enable entry 30 minutes before the general public and other perks.

The tickets range from $20 for sideline access, and then $100 to $150 for Yaamava' Hospitaliy Deck access. The former price is for practices from Monday through Thursday, and the latter price is for sessions from Friday to Sunday. Parking is not included.

What's the parking situation?

Dallas Cowboys fan Patrick Milan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The parking entrance is located at 2501 Ventura Road.

As is the case with spots at training camp, entry is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Carpooling and ride-sharing are recommended. Parking will cost $20 per day for small vehicles and $40 per day for bigger ones.

Parking lots will open about three hours before practice begins at 11:45 a.m. PDT.

More information for fans

A Dallas Cowboys fan dressed as a cheerleader. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because training camp practices will be outdoors and in the afternoon, make sure you're equipped for the heat.

And because training camp spots are on a first-come, first-serve basis, make sure you get there early enough to beat the crowds.

You can check out the entire slate for open practices for Cowboys training camp in Oxnard below.

Cowboys open practice schedule for training camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

*All start times are 11:45 a.m. PDT unless otherwise noted.

July 29-31: Open Practices (Oxnard Fan Night on the 31st from 4-6 p.m. PDT)

August 1: Opening Ceremony & Cowboys Back Together Saturday

August 3-4: Open Practices

August 6: Heroes Appreciation Day

August 8-9: Open Practices

August 11: Joint Practice with Los Angeles Rams (time TBD, at Rams Village in the Warner Center in Woodland Hills, CA)

August 13-14: Open Practices

August 17: Open Practice

August 18: Joint Practice with New Orleans Saints (2 p.m. PDT)

More events

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

August 2: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Clinic at Rio Mesa High School (3-6 p.m. PDT, registration required)

August 5: Dallas Cowboys NFL FLAG Training Camp presented by UHC (registration for 8:30 a.m PDT session | registration for 11:30 a.m. PDT session)