The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in danger of falling to 2-4 after a woeful start to the season. As a result of these early shortcomings, which is due in large part to having one of the league’s worst defenses, Dallas held a defensive players-only meeting in the days following their embarrassing Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There’s been some mixed reactions to the players-only meeting after it became public knowledge. Perhaps it would have been best just to keep the entire ordeal private amongst the team, but too late now.

To no surprise, the Cowboys players and coaches have voiced support for it. Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker are obviously backing the decision by the players.

However not the same can be said for some analysts or former players.

Keyshawn Johnson Goes Off on Dallas Cowboys

This year's Gala honored former Tampa Bay Buc wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. The mission of the annual Dick Vitale Gala's is to raise money for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation for Cancer Research to help men, women and children diagnosed with cancer. This year the 2022, 17th Annual Dick Vitale Gala raises a record $11.1 million. For more information and how to donate visit v.org. Sar Dick Vitale Gala 12 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In an interview with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Cowboys wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson didn't hold back his honest thoughts when asked about the players-only meeting, as it clearly is a topic he has some strong feelings about.

“Oh God. You’re so dead," Johnson said. "Why would I show up to talk about, what? What are you gonna tell me that I don’t already know? I already know we’re not good. I already know there’s a number of players on the team that are not living up to their billing. Why do I wanna sit through an hour of that, having some captains try to tell me something?”

“Mike Tomlin is correct. You’re done! This is a Hall of Fame coach telling you, this ain’t me. It came from a Hall of Fame coach.”

Here's a look at Johnson's entire reaction:

I asked former #Cowboys WR Keyshawn Johnson about the players-only meeting and what it means for HC Brian Schottenheimer:



“You’re so dead. … Mike Tomlin is correct. You’re done.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/vwexKQvXYF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 16, 2026

Those are certainly some harsh words from a player like Johnson, but they could end up being proven right if the Cowboys don't fix things on defense. Based on what we've seen so far this season, that appears unlikely to happen.

Johnson played two seasons in Dallas, appearing in 32 games (30 starts) while posting 141 catches for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As for the current Cowboys, they will have a chance to prove that something as silly as a players-only meeting can pay off when they visit the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

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