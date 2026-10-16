Stephen Jones Contradicts Dallas Cowboys Injury Report on Joey Porter Jr's Week 6 Status

The Dallas Cowboys are back on the road for Week 6, as the team aims to get back in the win column against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in primetime.

After last week's disaster against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas needs a strong effort to show signs of progress and improvement, especially on the defensive side of the ball. One thing that would help is the return of star cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter impressed in his Dallas debut after the team landed him in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was a last-minute inactive last week after falling ill hours before what would have been his home debut with the Cowboys.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Porter is listed as "questionable" on the team's official injury report for Week 6 because of an ankle injury that popped up on the injury report this week.

While Porter is listed as questionable, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones seems to believe there are no questions about whether Porter will take the field on Sunday Night Football.

Stephen Jones Confident Joey Porter Jr. Will Suit Up vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones at training camp opening press conference at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and made it clear that there are no concerns about Porter holding out like he did with the Steelers because of a lingering "back injury," and indicated the cornerback will be on the field against Green Bay.

“Oh, absolutely. I think he’s all in. He wants to be out there," Jones told 105.3 The Fan, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. ",He was sick, he couldn’t play last week with the flu.

"But he obviously played in our first game, and I think he’s fired up about what he can do to help us win against the Packers.”

For the sake of the defense, which is ranked No. 30 overall entering Week 6, getting Porter on the field would be a major upgrade for the ailing secondary, which has ruled starting cornerback Cobie Durant out for the game. So, hopefully, Jones proves to be correct, and Porter will help the team leave Lambeau with a win.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, while Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.

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