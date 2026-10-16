Who Experts Are Picking For Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers in Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers enter their Week 6 contest at Lambeau Field on Sunday night coming off very different Week 5 showings.

The Cowboys fell victim to the trap game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas was heavily favored, and rightly so, as Tampa Bay was 0-4 and starting an undrafted rookie quarterback. But Dallas failed to so much as show up and fell to 2-3 on the year.

The Packers, on the other hand, absolutely throttled the Chicago Bears in what was far and away Green Bay's best game on both sides of the ball. Now, all of the talk of the Packers' demise has been shelved.

These two teams squared off last season and battled to a 40-40 tie. Before that, Green Bay had beaten Dallas in eight of their last nine meetings.

Will the Packers continue their dominance over the Cowboys? Or will Dallas flip the script and pull out a win? Here's what experts from different media outlets think.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur against the Chicago Bears during their football at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Packers

Iain MacMillan: Packers

Peter Dewey: Packers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Packers

Mike Clay: Packers

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Packers

Kalyn Kahler: Packers

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Packers

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Packers

Seth Wickersham: Packers

Week 5: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson does a Lambeau Leap after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Bears, 31-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Packers

Jared Dubin: Packers

Ryan Wilson: Packers

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Packers

Jamey Eisenberg: Packers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Packers

Brooke Cersosimo: Packers

Gennaro Filice: Packers

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Packers

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Packers: 26

Cowboys: 5

The biggest problem for the Cowboys in this game is Green Bay's ability to move the ball through the air.

The Packers had struggled offensively over the first four contests, but they found their rhythm in Week 5 by torching the Bears with the deep ball.

Defending the pass has been a major issue for the Cowboys this season, with Dallas ranking 21st. That doesn't even do justice for how bad it has really been. The Cowboys' ranking would be even worse if teams weren't abusing Christian Parker's unit on the ground.

The good news for the Cowboys is the Packers haven't been able to run the football with any semblance of success, although Dallas presents a perfect get-right opportunity with their league-worst showing against the run this season.

Green Bay has also struggled to stop the run, ranking 24th, but the Cowboys aren't running the ball like they did last season and it remains to be seen if they can capitalize on Green Bay's woes.

Another problem for the Cowboys is the Packers are giving up the fifth-fewest yards per game through the air and if that holds true this week and the run game doesn't get on track, it's going to be tough sledding for Dallas' offense.

Joey Porter Jr.'s return is going to make a dent in Dallas' passing game struggles, but the Cowboys still have the other side of the field to defend and DaRon Bland has proven incapable of doing that. The slot is a another concern if Caleb Downs is still playing most or all of his snaps at safety like he has amid the Cowboys' slew of injuries at safety.

The Cowboys will get their points to keep this game close, but we're highly skeptical Dallas' secondary and pass-rush will do enough to keep Green Bay's passing attack at bay enough to emerge victorious.

Final score prediction: Packers 30, Cowboys 27

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