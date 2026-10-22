Former NFL Player Rips Cowboys Jerry Jones' Aggressive Trade Deadline Comment

Jerry Jones is at it again. The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager is letting fans know that he plans to leave no stone unturned ahead of the NFL trade deadline as he looks to get things right on the field.

Following a 2-4 start, Jones made it clear that he's going to be exploring every possible trade as he attempts to stockpile his team with talent as they look to catch up in a winnable NFC East.

While his words might excite fans, former All-Pro Gerald McCoy doesn't want to hear it. McCoy was on First Take discussing the comments from Jones and he said that he doesn't care what Jones has to say on the matter, claiming it should be the job of every general manager to build the best roster possible.

"We don't care. Jerry, listen, you've been doing this way longer than me. You have three Super Bowls. I have none. You got way more money than I have. You are in a position that I am not in. But you are the owner, controller, CEO, all those titles you have," McCoy said. "It is at minimum your job to do whatever to make your team better. We don't care that you saying this because that's your job. I believe that 31 other teams are believing and doing the exact same thing you just said."

“We don’t care, Jerry!”@Geraldini93 with some strong words towards the Cowboys’ owner and GM 😳 pic.twitter.com/LyZkHq76co — First Take (@FirstTake) October 22, 2026

McCoy also said throwing money at the problem doesn't work, especially when Jones is addressing the wrong problem. As McCoy points out, the Cowboys have multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl players, so there's not a shortage of talent. Instead, the problem is with the coaching.

"You don't have a personnel problem. You currently on your roster have 10 All-Pro or Pro Bowl players, 10. And there's five teams that are at the top of the league since 2020 with all pro and pro bowl players," McCoy said.

"The Cowboys are one of them and you have nothing to show for it. So it is not the talent or the players. You keep saying, I'm going to go add these people. I'm going to go add these people. But Louis just told you, You can have all of those players if it's not being coached right or you're allowing these bad things to happen on the field, it does not matter."

The real issues for the Cowboys are in the coaching ranks

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These words are a clear indictement of the work done by current head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who has come under fire as of late. Recently, I wrote on Cowboys On SI how the front office needs to truly evaluate his fit as the head coach. His proponents will say Schottenheimer has done a good job since his offense has been good overall, but at some point, the struggling defense needs to fall on his shoulders. And as we have seen with the addition of Quinnen Williams, Joey Porter Jr., and other, adding talent is not making up for the shortcomings on the coaching staff.

Jones' inability to accurately pinpoint where the issues are has been a problem for this team for decades. McCoy praised Jones for having Super Bowls, but it's been 30 years since Dallas has won one. And let's be honest, that dynasty had a lot to do with the fact that legendary coach Jimmy Johnson set the tone and made sure the right players were on the field.

Since Johnson left, Jones is on a mission to prove he's the guy that can build a winner. While he's done a good job getting talented players, his team is still falling short. That's why McCoy doesn't care about their deadline moves, and unless Schottenheimer drastically improves in a hurry, it's impossible to argue against McCoy.

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