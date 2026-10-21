Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hints at Aggressive Trade Deadline Approach

Suddenly over the past two seasons, Jerry Jones has reverted to his gambler ways. The Dallas Cowboys owner traded away star pass rusher Micah Parsons and began to use his draft picks to bring in veteran talent.

The list of players added via trade since 2025 include George Pickens, Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, Broderick Jones, Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, and Joey Porter Jr. Jones was also trying to land Maxx Crosby in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens instead. Of course, that move was never completed when Crosby failed a physical in Baltimore.

Despite his moves, Dallas enters Week 7 with a record of 2-4 and they're searching for answers on both sides of the ball. The silver lining for them is that the NFC East is a mess, so they're still within range of first place. That being the case, Jones says the Cowboys could be active at the NFL trade deadline.

“I’ll be real clear, I could see being active at the trade deadline if it was something that could help the team this year," Jones said via NFL insider Albert Breet.

Jones was also asked if that meant they could be "sellers," which is often the case for struggling teams, but he shut that down quickly.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I’ll be real clear, I could see being active at the trade deadline if it was something that could help the team this year.”



Asked if he could see the team being a seller, he quickly said, “No.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 21, 2026

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 10 and the Cowboys could decide to use some of their future assets to improve this year, which is what they did last season when they added Williams to their defensive line.

Who could the Dallas Cowboys target?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby lines up before the snap in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest name to watch remains Maxx Crosby. Dallas didn't go back to the negotiation table with Las Vegas after the trade to Baltimore was called off, but their interest has reportedly not changed. Crosby has looked fully healthy and has 14 tackles and two sacks. The Raiders are better than expected at 3-3, but if they don't feel as though they're true contenders, they could look to unload Crosby for a first-round pick (or more).

Another name to watch is Josh Sweat of the Arizona Cardinals. They're currently 2-4 and could be sellers at the deadline. Sweat, who has experience working with Christian Parker while with the Philadelphia Eagles, has 14 tackles and two sacks. He wouldn't be as costly as Crosby, but he's also not as disruptive a force.

Miami defensive tackle Zach Sieler was also named, but at this point, someone who can bring the heat off the edge feels like the most logical spot for Jones to target.

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