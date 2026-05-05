George Pickens' Agent David Mulugheta Gauging Trade Market Helped Cowboys

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, there were questions about whether the Dallas Cowboys could trade George Pickens after he reportedly agreed to sign the franchise tag. However, the draft came and went, and no deal was done.

Then, following the draft, Pickens officially inked his franchise tender, putting him in line to earn $27.3 million fully guaranteed this season.

Pickens now appears to be set to play the upcoming season in Dallas on the tag, and the Cowboys have stood firm on their stance that they do not plan to trade him, but that doesn't mean that the trade market wasn't explored.

According to reports, Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta, gauged the trade market for Pickens before and during the draft, but the breakout star receiver ultimately decided to sign his tag. Now that his $27.3 million for the 2026 campaign is locked in, many are expecting the situation to be case closed until next season.

NFL Insider Doesn't Anticipate George Pickens Trade

When Cowboys fans learned that Pickens' agent was Mulugheta, who also represents Micah Parsons and was front and center during last season's contract debacle, there were concerns that past hard feelings could affect negotiations.

But with Pickens, he appears willing to play on the franchise tag and prove for a second straight season that he is one of the league's elite pass catchers. If he can put together another strong season, Pickens could be looking at a $10 million pay bump for his next contract.

And, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Pickens will likely play the season in Big D.

"He's expecting to have another big year. Now that he signed the tender, he's good with the Cowboys. They should move forward," Fowler said about the situation. "I'm not expecting a trade or new deal at this point."

Since Pickens decided to sign his tender after gauging the trade market, perhaps he saw more value in proving himself one more year before turning to the open market. Of course, if he plays through another season, the Cowboys will still have the opportunity to use the franchise tag one more time.

That extends the team's timeframe to work out a long-term deal or execute a trade, but for now the decision to sign his franchise tender puts all of the leverage back in Dallas' corner.

Let's hope the situation continues to run smoothly, because there is no denying Pickens is a major key player on the Cowboys' offense.

Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9) last season. They were career highs in all three categories for the 25-year-old.

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