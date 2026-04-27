NFL Insider Hints At More George Pickens-Cowboys Trade Drama

The Dallas Cowboys had a successful 2026 NFL Draft, adding to the defense in a major way with the additions of rookies like safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. However, there was potential for Dallas to have made even bigger headlines with a blockbuster trade.

Some NFL fans thought that the Cowboys could potentially have been in position to trade wide receiver George Pickens during the draft after he had agreed to sign his franchise tag, but no such move was made.

The front office has made it clear that once Pickens is signed to the tag, there is no intention of trading him and that contract negotiations will resume at a later point, likely before next offseason.

But after few notable updates surrounding Pickens' franchise tag dropped on Monday, Cowboys fans might be realizing that they could be due for even more contract/trade drama after dealing with similar circumstances last offseason.

Adam Schefter Says George Pickens Wants Trade or New Contract

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NFL insider Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show that Pickens doesn't want to play on the franchise tag and would either like a new contract or to be traded. This came after ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Pickens had yet to sign the tag as the Cowboys report to the team facility for the first day of voluntary workouts on Monday.

During the draft, it was reported that Pickens would be signing the franchise tag but perhaps there's been a change of plans. If he doesn't play on the tag, Pickens and agent David Mulugheta could theoretically enter into a tough dispute with the Cowboys that forces a trade.

In that scenario, the front office is more likely to trade Pickens away than to give him a contract they don't feel comfortable with.

But that is all speculatory as of now. Cowboys fans will have to wait and see how things play out over the next few weeks before building any uncertainty about Pickens' future in Dallas next season and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys were to somehow trade Pickens -- which again, they have made clear isn't an option -- than they would be doing so after potentially missing out on drafting a talented wide receiver with one of their first-round picks.

Dallas' elite offense would suddenly experience a major downgrade with the potential loss of Pickens.

But until then, Cowboys fans will be hoping the two sides can soon come to an agreement so that the nightmare of being without Pickens doesn't turn into a reality.

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