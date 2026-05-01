Cowboys' Plan For George Pickens Contract Negotiations Is Perfect Strategy

The Dallas Cowboys received some good news after the 2026 NFL Draft, with breakout star wide receiver George Pickens officially inking his franchise tender.

By signing the franchise tag, , Pickens is guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 NFL season.

The bad news for Pickens is that he will need to bet on himself and play without a long-term deal, because the team has no plans to negotiate a new contract. That was confirmed by Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones before the draft, as he revealed the team plans for Pickens to play on the tag.

While some may view that as a risky move, considering how the public contract saga with Micah Parsons played out a season ago, the relationship between Pickens and the Cowboys appears to be strong, with the team publicly voicing its desire to have Pickens as part of the long-term plans.

Why Dallas Is Handling George Pickens Correctly

NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated discussed the team's plan for Pickens entering the season, and noted exactly why it is the right approach for both sides.

"Use the franchise tag to find out if it's sustainable. He gets his $27 million. If he plays great again, he could earn over $40 million per year next year. but they want to see him do it again. And that's understandable given the history of the player," Breer noted.

"I think this is the plan from the start. There was a little question there whether or not they were going to do an extension with him. I don't think it was ever very realistic based on the year he had, what that justified him asking for, and where the Cowboys were willing to go here. So to me, this is the compromise."

Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9) last season. They were career highs in all three categories, and he proved that he is deserving of a pay raise. By signing the franchise tag, that's exactly what he gets, and now he can prove to the team that he is willing to not be a distraction and put his best effort forward.

If everything works out, both sides can move forward with negotiations in the offseason. If the relationship turns sour, Pickens can test the market and see what the market believes he is worth.

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