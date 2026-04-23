George Pickens Opens Door For Cowboys Trade With Franchise Tag Decision

With the 2026 NFL Draft just hours away, there is some major news regarding the Dallas Cowboys and breakout star wide receiver George Pickens.

On Thursday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pickens has agreed to sign his franchise tag.

By signing the franchise tag, Pickens is guaranteed at least $27.3 million for the 2026 NFL campaign. However, it also opens up a great opportunity for the Cowboys.

Pickens' decision to sign the franchise tag opens the door for the star wide receiver to be traded at any time. The news comes shortly after it was announced that the Cowboys are open to selecting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson if he falls to No. 12 overall.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pickens is coming off of a career year, and is in line for a blockbuster contract extension.

The 25-year-old Pckens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9) last season. They were career highs in all three categories, and Pickens proved that he is deserving of a blockbuster deal.

Dallas Cowboys Must Explore George Pickens Trade

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the option to trade Pickens during the draft now available, the Cowboys would be wise to pick up the phone and begin fielding calls for the star receiver. Pickens could potentially land Dallas a late first-round or premium Day 2 pick, which would be an excellent return that would add to Dallas' draft capital.

One interesting scenario would be the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens, where the Cowboys could pick up a third first-round pick as the team continues to rebuild its putrid defense, which ranked No. 30 overall last season.

Three first-round picks gives the Cowboys the flexibility to take the "best player available approach," which could land two immediate impact players on defense and another offensive weapon like Tyson or Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

It's going to be interesting to see how Round 1 plays out on Thursday night, but the Cowboys, who were already one of the most intriguing teams leading into the draft, now have even more buzz as a team that could make a splash move ahead of what hopes to be a bounce-back year.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

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