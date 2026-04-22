Cowboys Announce They Will Not Negotiate Long-Term Deal With George Pickens

Earlier Wednesday, Adam Schefter said the Dallas Cowboys were "nowhere" with George Pickens, who was given the franchise tag earlier this offseason.

He added that their interest in ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was real, which led us at Cowboys On SI to speculate that Pickens isn't in the long-term plans. Instead, Dallas might be willing to let him play on the tag and see if they can find a much more affordable WR2.

Now, Stephen Jones made it seem even more likely that would be the case. While speaking with reporters, Jones said the Cowboys will not negotiate with Pickens and that he will play the 2026 season on the franchise tag.

"We've made the decision that George Pickens will play under the franchise tag," Jones said via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "There won't be any long-term negotiations."

Pickens is set to make just over $27 million this season playing on the tag, but he has yet to sign the tender. Until he signs his deal, Pickens is unable to participate in any offseason activities. The question now becomes whether he signs the contract or attempts to play hardball and hold out.

For those who don't believe that's an option, just remember that his agent is David Mulugheta, the same agent who helped Micah Parsons force a trade last year.

Cowboys got a steal in trading for George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In need of a No. 2 wide receiver following the 2025 NFL draft, the Cowboys sent a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens. He broke out in his new home, recording team highs in receptions (93), receiving yardage (1,429), and touchdowns (nine).

Those numbers were far better than anything they could have expected from their own third-round pick. The problem is that Pickens exceeded expectations to the point that his market value soared through the roof.

His potential earnings went even higher when the Seattle Seahawks signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a record-breaking deal worth $42.15 million annually.

History says this will be George Pickens' final year in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cowboys have frequently used the franchise tag, but other than DeMarcus Lawrence and Dak Prescott, they've been willing to let players leave afterward.

In 2022, for example, Dalton Schultz played on the tag but was not re-signed in 2023. Instead, he landed with the Houston Texans.

Tony Pollard was the player to get the tag during 2023 and after his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, he signed with the Tennessee Titans. Following that formula, the Cowboys are likely planning to let Pickens walk after this season.

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