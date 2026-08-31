How Dallas Cowboys Rookie Defied the Odds to Make Initial 53-Man Roster

At the outset of training camp, few, if any Dallas Cowboys fans and analysts knew who wide receiver Camden Brown was.

When the Cowboys revealed their undrafted free-agent signings back in May, Brown, who played college ball at Georgia Southern, was just another name on a list of players who could be cut and never heard from again at any moment.

UDFAs always face an uphill climb to just stick on an offseason roster, let alone make the 53-man group. That is the case by default, and it was even more so true for a wideout on the Cowboys' offseason roster.

That's because Dallas was expected to just keep five players at the position, mostly because they have an elite one-two punch atop the depth chart with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Then, when you factor in Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin as 53-man roster locks, there figured to be just one spot up for grabs.

Taking it even further, Jonathan Mingo was always the favorite for that last spot, if for no other reason than the Cowboys are going to hold on to him to keep trying to justify their head-scratching trade.

Camden Brown defied the odds

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, even with all that, here we are: Camden Brown is a member of the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster. And this isn't just some charity case, either, because Brown totally earned his role.

He really started coming on strong in training camp, when it seemed like the rookie was making highlight catches on the regular. If we didn't know any better, we would have said the receiver was a highly-touted draft pick.

But performing in practice is one thing and showing out in an actual game is another. Well, Brown delivered there, also.

Brown put himself on the map nationally in preseason Week 1 with a three-catch, 62-yard, two-touchdown performance that saw him reel in scores on two fantastic catches, including a contested grab on a 39-yard strike and a one-handed reception on a fade.

Surely his performance was just a fluke, right? Wrong.

Brown went into the desert in Arizona and ripped off another 77 yards on two catches, one of which went for 70 yards, the Cowboys' longest play of the preseason.

Brown's "worst" game of the preseason came in Week 3, when he capped off the exhibition slate with one catch for 27 yards. That said, Brown did so in just seven snaps.

It wasn't a matter of if Brown deserved a spot, but instead it was a matter of the Cowboys keeping enough wide receivers for Brown to get the spot he earned.

When it was all said and done on Sunday, Brown got his spot.

Who knows, maybe all of this amounts to nothing and Brown does not end up panning out in the NFL. Hell, he could get cut on Monday in favor of a waiver claim for all we know.

But the simple fact that he defied the odds and made Dallas' 53-man roster is an incredible accomplishment in and of itself and it's something nobody will ever be able to take away from him.

Well done, young man.

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