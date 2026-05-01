Dallas Cowboys Officially Announce 11-Player UDFA Class Ahead Of Rookie Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off rookie minicamp on Friday and ahead of it they announced their undrafted free-agent signings.

Immediately after the 2026 NFL Draft, our undrafted free-agent signing tracker, which was based on reports, had nine players on it. But, as we know, rarely do the lists of reported signings and official signings ever line up exactly.

That turned out to be the case here, as the Cowboys announced the signings of 11 undrafted free agents in total. Here's the full list:

WR Camden Brown, Georgia Southern

DT Tommy Dunn, Kansas

T Sidney Fugar, Baylor

DT Kelvin Gilliam, Virginia Tech

WR Jordan Hudson, SMU

LB Langston Patterson,

OT Shiyazh Pete, Kentuck

RB Dominic Richardson, Tulsa

TE D.J. Rogers, TCU

TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

DT D.J. Withers, Kansas

The differences from our UDFA tracker and the official list are the Withers and Patterson.

Along with announcing the signings of the undrafted free agents, the Cowboys also revealed they have inked six of their seven draft picks to their rookie contracts before rookie minicamp.

The only pick that didn't sign was edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, but there's nothing to worry about there, as ESPN's Todd Archer writes.

"The Cowboys have signed 6 of their 7 draft picks before the first rookie minicamp practice that starts today at The Star," Archer wrote. "Only Malachi Lawrence is unsigned but expectation is his contract gets done once other deals in his pick range (No. 23) are finalized. Nothing to worry about."

Big-money UDFAs

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two undrafted free agents to receive the most guaranteed money were tight ends Michael Trigg and D.J. Rogers, both of whom are getting $200,000.

That is a clear sign the Cowboys think highly of both of them, and it also could mean they have a better chance than most UDFAs to make the roster, although they still face a steep climb in what is a crowded and talented tight ends room in Dallas.

We are particularly high on Trigg, who is an impressive physical specimen and athlete at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. Trigg posted 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season and he falls in the 99th, 91st and 91st percentiles among tight end prospects since 2011 in wingspan, arm length and hand size, per MockDraftTable.com.

NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler believes Trigg is one of the UDFAs around the entire league with the best chance to make a roster, and we wholeheartedly agree with him.

At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Rogers is another intriguing player. He finished his final collegiate season with 34 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had the TCU product as a Round 6 or 7 pick and labeled him as "an adequate athlete who possesses the play strength and catch-point savvy to compete for a depth-level role."