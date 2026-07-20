How Will Ferrell Used Dallas Cowboys to Quit His Job at Disneyland

Actor Will Ferrell needed to get out of a job he didn't want to work at anymore, so his friend gave him an assist using the Dallas Cowboys.

Ferrell was a guest on the "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" podcast and revealed he was set to work at Disneyland years ago but then changed his mind after he didn't get the gig he wanted.

Ferrell said he was hoping to get a job as a ride operator, but he was instead assigned to the ticket kiosk.

"I thought that I was going to be assigned to be one of the really fun jobs like the Jungle Cruise operator," Ferrell began. "And I find out, 'Oh no, those guys work there for eight years before they get [that job].".

With another job opportunity awaiting him, Ferrell decided to quit Disneyland after going through the orientation, but he was too afraid to make the call.

So, he had a friend do it for him, and that friend used the excuse that Ferrell had a tryout with the Cowboys.

never too late 🤷‍♂️



(🎥: Good Hang with Amy Poehler on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/LFPUc1Al4b — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 17, 2026

“I was too embarrassed to call up Disneyland," Ferrell added, “so my friend Johnson called on my behalf and said, ‘I will be quitting after one day.' And they asked, ‘Okay, the reason for leaving?’ And he said, ‘I have a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys.’ And they went, ‘Thank you very much.’

“So somewhere there’s a file at Disney corporate that says, 'Will Ferrell worked for one day. Reason for leaving: Tryout with the Dallas Cowboys Football Team,'" Ferrell said.

Someone needs to reach out to Disney to see if that file actually exists. It would be hilarious to see it.

Is Will Ferrell a Cowboys fan?

Actor Will Ferrell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does not appear that Ferrell is a Cowboys fan and he is instead a fan of the Seattle Seahawks.

Ferrell "was a known Seahawks fan mainly due to his friendship with former USC legend Pete Carroll," Seahawks Wire's Kole Musgrove wrote.

Ferrell attended USC, graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Information. He initially planned to be a sports broadcaster before becoming a successful actor.

Safe to say, Ferrell made the right decision, as he was one of the true comedic legends in the 2000s after rising to fame as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live."

The only thing that could have made him better was if he was a Cowboys fan.