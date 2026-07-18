Biggest Question Nobody Is Asking About Dallas Cowboys & How They Answer It

The Dallas Cowboys took a step in the right direction this offseason when it comes to their defense.

After sporting the league's worst defense in 2025 and missing the playoffs as a result of it, Dallas made significant moves at every level of the defense.

Perhaps the most important change was the team firing Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker, who will oversee the revamped unit as a first-year defensive coordinator.

Speaking of Parker, he's the source of the biggest question nobody is asking ahead of training camp.

How will Christian Parker perform in first season as defensive coordinator?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs and defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The early reviews for Parker have been very promising and show that he no doubt has the dedication necessary to turn things around in Dallas.

Based on what we have heard from players and coaches and what we've seen at spring practices, Parker is clearly a hard worker and is hands on with his players, something the Cowboys' defenders appreciate.

"I feel like that's when you learn fully what the coach means," Caleb Downs said. "To be able to get hands on and be able to do the drill with you, I feel like that's a real positive."

"I can't get the guy to leave the building," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Parker. "I kind of see myself as a grinder... I'm always out before he is and I'm like, 'Dude.' He just loves it, man.

Parker is also very popular with his players, as Schottenheimer noted when he told reporters that Parker "literally has a line of guys" waiting outside his office to talk to him on a daily basis. That's important to note because it means guys are willing to go the extra mile for their coach and that will only help Dallas' defense improve.

While these are all great signs that the Cowboys have the right man for the job, none of them guarantee Parker will be a successful defensive coordinator, especially in Year 1.

After all, we've seen promising coaches fail at a bigger role time and time again over the years. At the very least, first-time play-callers like Parker can struggle as they adjust to the new job.

The good news is, Parker has learned from some of the best in the business during his coaching career and few first-year coaches are better prepared than he will be.

How Cowboys can answer the question

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker is yet another wild card for Dallas' defense, which already has no shortage of them in the slew of new faces the unit will be sporting in 2026.

Taking a more general view, we simply don't know how all of these new pieces will fit together.

And, truth be told, we really won't know how things will shake out until the Cowboys take the field in the regular season, and it could be several weeks until we can confidently determine if Parker is doing a good job and if the Cowboys' defense is fixed.

Until then, all Cowboys fans can do is hope.