Top 10 Dallas Cowboys of 2026: Tyler Smith Aiming for Another Pro Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys have a wealth of talent on the offensive side of the ball headed into the 2026 season.

But aside from quarterback Dak Prescott, arguably no player is as important to the offense than offensive lineman Tyler Smith.

Smith has lived up to -- and possibly exceeded -- the expectations that he brought with him to Dallas after being a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many fans had doubts about how a rookie from Tulsa would transition to the NFL, but he's proven the Cowboys front office right in just a few short years.

With training camp set to begin later this month, it's worth taking a look back at Smith's 2025 season and what fans should expect in 2026.

Looking Back at Tyler Smith's 2025 Season With Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith's 2025 season was another year of excellent health and availability, which is what has set him apart as one of the best offensive linemen in the league. The only game he missed was Dallas' Week 5 win over the New York Jets.

Here's a look at the numbers from Smith's 2025 campaign:

- 16 appearances (16 starts)



- 1,109 offensive snaps



- 73.5 overall PFF grade



- 3 sacks allowed



- 26 total pressures allowed



- 11 penalties committed

Smith earned a third straight Pro Bowl nod last season in just his fourth year in the league. However, he will need to get those penalty numbers down and should be aiming for zero sacks allowed next season.

Now, he'll be aiming for that first All-Pro selection as one of the Cowboys' most important players regardless of position.

Predicting Tyler Smith's 2026 Campaign

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Putting together season predictions for offensive linemen are pretty simple: minimal games missed, no sacks allowed, and only a few penalties committed.

With only five missed games across four years in the league, Smith has already shown he can stay healthy. Now it's about taking his production to another level.

Here's what we predict Smith's 2026 season will look like by the numbers:

- 17 games played (17 starts)



- 1,150 offensive snaps



- one sack allowed



- six penalties committed

This kind of season would no doubt lead to Smith's first-career All-Pro nod, and would almost guarantee that the Cowboys find themselves back in the postseason.

Of course, it all starts with Smith's health. But based on what he's shown through his first four years, availability might be his greatest skill.

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