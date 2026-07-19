Injury Didn't Stop CeeDee Lamb From Being Elite Deep Threat for Cowboys in 2025

The only thing stopping Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb from having a monster season in 2025 was injury.

Lamb missed three games in total, and he exited three others early, two because of injury and one because the Cowboys decided to pull their starters in Week 18.

Despite all that, Lamb finished with 1,077 yards, and If you take his 76.9 receiving yards per game and stretch it out over 17 games, Lamb would have totaled 1,307 yards. And, again, bear in mind Lamb didn't play all 14 games all the way through.

Just as impressive, Lamb finished with the second-most yards on deep targets last season, with the five-time Pro Bowler totaling 454, falling behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 542. Safe to say, if Lamb had played a full slate, he probably would've ranked first.

Deep targets are defined as those that travel 20-plus air yards.

🚨 BIG PLAY ALERT 🚨



Despite missing three-ish games, CeeDee Lamb still finished 2025 with the 2nd-most deep receiving yards in the NFL.@DLLS_Sports | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8padHLOWCO — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) July 19, 2026

The Seattle Seahawks star wideout played in all 17 games, and Zay Flowers, Alec Pierce and Chris Olave played in 17, 15 and 16 games, respectively, yet Lamb finished well ahead of them.

What makes Lamb's season more impressive is the fact that he had to compete for targets with George Pickens, who had a career-best showing with over 1,400 yards.

But chances are Pickens would not have recorded that many if Lamb hadn't missed the three games, as Pickens had two of his best performances while Lamb was on the shelf with his high-ankle sprain.

Is CeeDee Lamb still WR1 in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens (3) and CeeDee Lamb (88). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been some debate about whether or not Pickens' huge 2025 campaign was enough to supplant Lamb as the Cowboys' WR1.

Recently, an unnamed coordinator revealed in an ESPN article that his team viewed Pickens as the biggest threat in Dallas' passing attack, which only added fuel to the debate.

"It's Pickens," the coordinator said of his defense's top focus. "He has emerged."

While Pickens has no doubt closed the gap, we're going to have to see more out of him before removing the title of Dak Prescott's top receiver from Lamb.

After all, Lamb has multiple seasons of top-notch production and a handful of Pro Bowl appearances, whereas Pickens has just one in each category. It's also fair to assume, as we pointed out earlier, that Lamb likely would have been the most productive wideout in Dallas' passing attack if not for all the time he missed.

At the end of the day, what's really important is that the Cowboys have an elite wide receiver duo that is going to propel Dallas' offense to elite status in 2026.