CeeDee Lamb injury update: Cowboys lose superstar WR to injury

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 14 on a hot streak, thanks to their explosive offense led by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

While Dallas has been struggling mightily in the game against the Detroit Lions, Lamb has been making enough plays to give them hope. The superstar wideout has 121 yards on six receptions and nearly pulled in a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

He wasn't able to make the difficult catch in tight coverage, but what was worse was the aftermath. Lamb landed hard and was in clear pain after the play.

He was quickly taken to the blue medical tent and was seen heading to the locker room shortly after the drive ended with a Javonte Williams touchdown. He was then ruled out with a concussion, leaving the Cowboys without their top playmaker for the remainder of this game.

Injuries the only thing that have slowed down CeeDee Lamb in 2025

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lamb missed three games earlier this season when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears. While he was out, Pickens exploded, proving capable of being the No. 1 target.

Injuries have been the one thing that's slowed Lamb this season, as he entered this game with 744 yards and three touchdowns on 51 receptions.

With this game being on Thursday, the Cowboys have until Dec. 14 before they play again. That could be a blessing for Lamb, who will have a few more days to recover.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after a catch during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

