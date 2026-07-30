Jaishawn Barham & 6 Surprise Dallas Cowboys Turning Heads Early at Training Camp

Training camp is underway in Oxnard, California, and the Dallas Cowboys are already showcasing why there has been a lot of hyping building around the team. Not only did the team focus on revamping the entire roster, but the players who joined the Cowboys are wasting no time getting comfortable.

Dallas' offense has the talent to carry the team to the postseason, as long as the defense can be a middle-of-the-road unit in the league.

But being average isn't enough, and some of the early standouts in camp indicate the Cowboys have what it takes to exceed expectations. And while the defensive players are stealing most of the spotlight, there is also some rising offensive talent to keep an eye on.

Let's take a look at some of the players who are jumping off of the screen through the first two sessions in Oxnard.

Jaishawn Barham, Linebacker

Jaishawn Barham in his first #Cowboys training camp — studying, executing the drill.



the rookie is expected to make an impact as an ILB (a mix of OLB to come later). pic.twitter.com/GOS6DovliS — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 29, 2026

Not enough great things can be said about third-rouond pick Jaishawn Barham. The former Michigan Wolverines star is a no-nonsense player whose physicality is jumping off of the screen, even without the team in pads.

He has also shown an incredible attention to detail. If Barham is not going through drills himself, he is getting up close and personal, paying attention to every word the coaches say.

Fans, media members, and even Brian Schottenheimer can't help but turn their heads when Barham is taking reps.

Brian Schottenheimer shouted out Jaishawn Barham for his ability to get off blocks and be in on tackles. Said he was heavy handed. https://t.co/sJecxM1iTw — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 30, 2026

If he can continue to impress, he's going to land an immediate impact role as a member of the Cowboys' linebacker rotation.

Caleb Downs, Defensive Back

Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs on Super Bowl aspirations and his own expectations this season:



“It’s for me to know and y’all to find out.” @FOX4 #calebdowns #dallascowboys #cowboys #ohiostate pic.twitter.com/SUAWZt5xKA — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) July 30, 2026

Sure, maybe Caleb Downs isn't a "surprise" player who is impressing, but it's how much he has been impressing the coaching staff that earns him a spot on the list. Everyone expected the Cowboys to utilize his versatility to line up all over the field, but his football IQ is also making an impression.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed Downs is among the players getting work wearing the green dot on defense, which shows how much the team values his skillset and leadership.

Anthony Smith, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys receiver Anthony Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former ECU star wide receiver Anthony Smith was among the least talked about members of the Cowboys' impressive rookie class, but he is making sure he's getting noticed early on in Oxnard.

Smith, who was a seventh-round pick, stands 6-foot-2, and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash. That speed has been on full display early in camp, with Patrik Walker of the team's official website writing, "I keep saying this name: Anthony Smith. He looks like Sonic the Hedgehog out here with the ball in his hands — just juked a defender into the year 2075."

Let's hope that video makes its way to the internet.

Josh Butler, Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Veteran cornerback Josh Butler has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but he has quietly been putting together an impressive start to camp. On Thursday, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News identified Butler as his "under-the-radar standout" for the day.

Butler also made some big plays on the ball, forcing Joe Milton III to throw his first incompletion in Oxnard.

First incompletion of camp so far for Joe Milton. Good coverage by Josh Butler. pic.twitter.com/x2JK0jwUcJ — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 30, 2026

Jaydon Blue, Running Back

Jaydon Blue breaking out into the open for the second day in a row pic.twitter.com/vsJv4CXmqi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 30, 2026

In back-to-back days, Jaydon Blue has put his speed on display, gashing the defense and getting to the next level. This is exactly the type of start the coaching staff was hoping for entering his sophomore campaign.

After an inconsistent rookie season where there were concerns about his consistency and maturity, Blue needs a strong camp and preseason in order to carve out a role as RB2. If he struggles, Malik Davis will be waiting for the opportunity.

Drew Shelton, Offensive Line

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer raved about rookie offensive lineman Drew Shelton before Day 2 of practice, saying how impressive the fourth-rounder has been.

Shelton started training camp working at right tackle, but is already viewed as a potential swing tackle for the team.

Rashan Gary, EDGE

Rashan Gary is a HUNTER downfield.



he had a FF on Day 1, and wants another on Day 2. #Cowboys #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/AqFkyg3erB — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 30, 2026

The Cowboys traded for Gary at the start of the new league year, and he's immediately proving that the team may have gotten a major steal. Gary has been flying around the ball and making plays throughout the first two days of training camp, bringing the type of aggressiveness and well-roundedness that the defense needs off the edge.

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