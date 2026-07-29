What We Learned From Day 1 of Cowboys Training Camp: Caleb Downs the Wunderkind
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The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California, on Wednesday afternoon, with the first practice at River Ridge Playing Fields.
It was great to see players back in uniform and taking the field, while fans cheered on new and familiar faces ahead of what is hopefully a bounce-back year. All eyes were on first-round pick Caleb Downs and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, while star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens brought their usual swagger.
Of course, Wednesday was also Dak Prescott's 33rd birthday, so he was serenaded by the fans as he made his way onto the field.
We will learn more about the Cowboys next week when the team holds its first padded practice, but for now, there are still some takeaways that show promising signs for the upcoming season.
Let's take a look at some of the most notable details to surface after Day 1 on the practice field.
Full Participation
Nothing is more important than having a healthy roster, so seeing the Cowboys at 100 percent to kick things off is hopefully a good omen for what is to come in 2026.
First Look At Starting Secondary
The starting secondary for Dallas' first defensive play was a mix of old and new faces, with free agent signings Jalep Thompson and Cobie Durant starting at safety and outside cornerback, respectively, while first-round pick Caleb Downs was in the slot.
Downs' versatility is going to allow him to line up all over the field and set him up for a high percentage of the defensive snap share during his rookie campaign. Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News pointed out how Downs was moved all around the field.
Newcomers Make Immediate Impact
Rashan Gary and Caleb Downs teamed up for an impact play that will hopefully become common in Christian Parker's new scheme. After the team struggled to create turnovers under Matt Eberflus, it would be a welcomed addition to the team.
Leadership Council Set
- Dak Prescott, quarterback
- CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver
- Tyler Smith, offensive line
- Javonte Williams, running back
- Tyler Booker, offensive line
- Jake Ferguson, tight end
- Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle
- Kenny Clark, defensive tackle
- Jalen Thompson, safety
- Rashan Gary, EDGE
- Bryan Anger. punter
While there are many of the usual suspects on the list, it's also a great sign to younger players like Tyler Booker, players in their second years in Dallas (Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Javonte Williams), and newcomers Jalen Thompson and Rashan Gary immediately earning leadership roles.
George Pickens Doing All Of The Right Things
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but praise for George Pickens and how he has been handling himself entering Year 2 with the Cowboys, despite playing on the franchise tag.
"He was as dialed in in meetings as I've seen him since he's been here, just following along, asking questions," Schottenheimer said. "I think you're going to see a very motivated George Pickens going into the season, and I think that's great news for us and bad news for the rest of the league."
The NFL is officially on notice.
Ryan Flournoy Living Up To Early Hype
Ryan Flournoy has been named a breakout candidate for the upcoming season, and he showed up to training camp bigger, faster, and stronger. He was also mentioned by head coach Brian Schottenheimer as a player who has been impressing with his offensive production.
Coach Will Grier Gets Right To Work
Just days after retiring from football, Will Grier has rejoined the Cowboys as a coaching assistant, and he wasted no time getting right to work with his former teammates.
DeMarvion Overshown Ready For A Breakout
DeMarvion Overshown has a big opportunity in 2026, expected to wear the green dot on defense in a contract year. To prepare for his increased role, he is working closely with linebackers coach Scott Symons.
The Cowboys will return to the practice field on Thursday, July 30, for another open practice beginning at 11:45 a.m. PT.
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