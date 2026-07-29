What We Learned From Day 1 of Cowboys Training Camp: Caleb Downs the Wunderkind

The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California, on Wednesday afternoon, with the first practice at River Ridge Playing Fields.

It was great to see players back in uniform and taking the field, while fans cheered on new and familiar faces ahead of what is hopefully a bounce-back year. All eyes were on first-round pick Caleb Downs and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, while star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens brought their usual swagger.

Of course, Wednesday was also Dak Prescott's 33rd birthday, so he was serenaded by the fans as he made his way onto the field.

Crowd singing Happy Birthday to Dak Prescott, who turns 33 today.



Year 11 in the NFL.#cowboys #cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/6a5arjRTQ8 — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) July 29, 2026

We will learn more about the Cowboys next week when the team holds its first padded practice, but for now, there are still some takeaways that show promising signs for the upcoming season.

Let's take a look at some of the most notable details to surface after Day 1 on the practice field.

Full Participation

DaRon Bland, Donovan Ezeiruaku will be "monitored" by the #Cowboys, but no one will begin camp on the PUP or NFI list.



that's a big deal.



team is completely healthy to begin 2026 training camp. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 28, 2026

Nothing is more important than having a healthy roster, so seeing the Cowboys at 100 percent to kick things off is hopefully a good omen for what is to come in 2026.

First Look At Starting Secondary

Your starting secondary on the first play of team defense for the Cowboys:



CB: Cobie Durant

NCB: Caleb Downs

FS: Malik Hooker

SS: Jalen Thompson

CB: DaRon Bland — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 29, 2026

The starting secondary for Dallas' first defensive play was a mix of old and new faces, with free agent signings Jalep Thompson and Cobie Durant starting at safety and outside cornerback, respectively, while first-round pick Caleb Downs was in the slot.

Downs' versatility is going to allow him to line up all over the field and set him up for a high percentage of the defensive snap share during his rookie campaign. Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News pointed out how Downs was moved all around the field.

In the last three plays I’ve seen Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs line up near the edge, in the box, and play deep middle third. They wanted a versatile defensive back and they plan to use Downs accordingly. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 29, 2026

Newcomers Make Immediate Impact

Rashan Gary punch out and Caleb Downs recovery pic.twitter.com/Dwdo9n56km — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 29, 2026

Rashan Gary and Caleb Downs teamed up for an impact play that will hopefully become common in Christian Parker's new scheme. After the team struggled to create turnovers under Matt Eberflus, it would be a welcomed addition to the team.

Leadership Council Set

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott, quarterback

CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver

Tyler Smith, offensive line

Javonte Williams, running back

Tyler Booker, offensive line

Jake Ferguson, tight end

Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle

Kenny Clark, defensive tackle

Jalen Thompson, safety

Rashan Gary, EDGE

Bryan Anger. punter

While there are many of the usual suspects on the list, it's also a great sign to younger players like Tyler Booker, players in their second years in Dallas (Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Javonte Williams), and newcomers Jalen Thompson and Rashan Gary immediately earning leadership roles.

George Pickens Doing All Of The Right Things

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but praise for George Pickens and how he has been handling himself entering Year 2 with the Cowboys, despite playing on the franchise tag.

"He was as dialed in in meetings as I've seen him since he's been here, just following along, asking questions," Schottenheimer said. "I think you're going to see a very motivated George Pickens going into the season, and I think that's great news for us and bad news for the rest of the league."

George Pickens with his first catch of camp and a fitting celebration all the way in the end zone pic.twitter.com/MP3SDKwyeB — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 29, 2026

The NFL is officially on notice.

Ryan Flournoy Living Up To Early Hype

Mentioned this on @1053thefan yesterday: Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy looked bigger and more confident this offseason. Here he is before his first training camp practice of 2026. pic.twitter.com/oWuMpo1Hw4 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 29, 2026

Ryan Flournoy has been named a breakout candidate for the upcoming season, and he showed up to training camp bigger, faster, and stronger. He was also mentioned by head coach Brian Schottenheimer as a player who has been impressing with his offensive production.

Coach Will Grier Gets Right To Work

Tired: Cowboys QB Will Grier



Wired: Cowboys assistant coach Will Grier.



Brian Schottenheimer said today he wouldn’t be surprised to see Grier calling plays in the NFL in 6-8 years. pic.twitter.com/EITqcVFZK7 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 29, 2026

Just days after retiring from football, Will Grier has rejoined the Cowboys as a coaching assistant, and he wasted no time getting right to work with his former teammates.

DeMarvion Overshown Ready For A Breakout

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown working closely with new LB coach Scott Symons. pic.twitter.com/aJlXPSaZ5G — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 29, 2026

DeMarvion Overshown has a big opportunity in 2026, expected to wear the green dot on defense in a contract year. To prepare for his increased role, he is working closely with linebackers coach Scott Symons.

The Cowboys will return to the practice field on Thursday, July 30, for another open practice beginning at 11:45 a.m. PT.

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