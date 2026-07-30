Dallas Cowboys Have Fresh Offensive Identity With Bold Slogan Coined By Dak Prescott

When the Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first practice of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, all eyes were on the defense. The team's defensive makeover was the biggest talking point all offseason, but the offense is still not to be ignored.

Even if the Cowboys' defense takes a massive leap forward in 2026, the offense is what drives the team, and Dallas can only go as far as Dak Prescott can take them.

Luckily, Dallas returns all 11 starters on offense, and the pieces are in place to replicate their high-scoring attack from a year ago. As long as Prescott can stay healthy, he has shown that he can play at an MVP level.

Entering training camp, Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton revealed that the team has a fresh identity for the upcoming season, with a catchy moniker coined by Prescott himself.

#Cowboys Tyler Guyton was asked about the offense’s identity heading into 2026.



“Fast, physical, violent, imposing our will on opponents. Dak [Prescott] has a new saying: GOTI (Greatest Offense There Is), that’s the standard for us.”



GOTI led by SCHOTTY.



(🎥: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/GUjuf1U1nz — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 30, 2026

"What's the identity? Fast, physical, violent, imposing our will on opponents, you know," Guyton said after the first practice wrapped up. "Dak has a new saying, GOTI, you know, 'Greatest Offense There Is,' so that's a standard for us. GOTI. Ask him, GOTI. G-O-T-I."

Last season, Dllas' offense ranked second in total yards (6,663), seventh in scoring (27.7 points per game), and second in passing (4,527 yards). So, they were already knocking on the door of being the best offensive in the league.

If the team can continue to gel, the NFL should officially be on GOTI watch.

A quick rundown of the Cowboys' first-team offense from Day 1 of training camp can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys First-Team Offense

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the snap from Cooper Beebe at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams

WR: CeeDee Lamb

WR: George Pickens

WR: Ryan Flournoy

TE: Jake Ferguson

LT: Tyler Guyton

LG: Tyler Smith

C: Cooper Beebe

RG: Tyler Booker

RT: Terence Steele

With all 11 starters returning on offense, the Cowboys' offense has a real opportunity to be a juggernaut. It's all going to come down to whether the offensive line can stay healthy and consistent.

If Tyler Guyton can take a step forward and establish himself as the type of player the Cowboys expected him to be when he was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Oklahoma, the team is well on its way to having another record-chasing season.

And, who knows, maybe they'll be able to live up to Prescott's GOTI moniker.

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