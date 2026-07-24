Cowboys Position Battles I'm Watching Closest in Training Camp & How They'll Play Out

It's normal for the Dallas Cowboys to have plenty of eyes on them, but there are significant reasons for that this offseason. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs the past two years, including 2025, which is their first under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

In an effort to get things back on track, the Cowboys made a significant change as they fired veteran defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season with the franchise, and hired Christian Parker. It will be Parker's first year as a defensive coordinator, which is a shift in tradition for the Cowboys, who typically prefer defensive coordinators with former head coaching experience.

How Parker handles the defense will be a key to success for Dallas, but they also need to get things right with their roster. That being the case, here's a look at some of the more intriguing position battles that will happen during training camp, as well as a prediction of how each will play out.

Swing Tackle: Nate Thomas, Drew Shelton

Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this offseason, Brian Schottenheimer said there would be a battle for the left tackle spot between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas. I wrote shortly after that announcement that this felt more like trying to light a fire under Guyton than an actual competition, which seemed to be confirmed during minicamp. That's when Thomas was seen working as the backup right tackle, while rookie fourth-round pick Drew Shelton was playing as the primary backup left tackle behind Guyton.

Shelton may be a mid-round pick, but he has the talent to develop into a starter down the road. For that reason, he's a player to watch during training camp as the Cowboys would love to see him prove that he's worthy of being the swing tackle as early as his rookie season.

Prediction: Shelton does enough to secure the swing tackle spot.

Safety: P.J. Locke, Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys safety PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite adding three players at the position during the offseason, Malik Hooker might be the only true safety on the team. Rookie Caleb Downs will spend plenty of time in the slot, and free agency additions Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke can fill that role as well. Hooker also has plenty experience with the team, and will enter camp as one of the starters.

That said, it won't be easy for him to hold off Locke, who has experience working with Parker dating back to their tenure with the Denver Broncos. Locke has quickly turned heads during offseason workouts, and he's a player to watch during training camp. If he continues on this trajectory, he could threaten Hooker's spot with the team.

Prediction: Hooker begins the season as a starter, but Locke will secure a significant role with a strong performance during training camp.

Running Back: Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis, Phil Mafah

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams was a breakout star for the Cowboys in 2025, recording career highs in rushing attempts, yardage, and touchdowns. Behind him, however, the Cowboys struggled to find a consistent backup.

Malik Davis went from a practice squad player to their primary backup, which was a bit of a surprise, especially after there was so much excitement surrounding rookie Jaydon Blue. Unfortunately, Blue hardly saw the field as a rookie since he struggled to earn the trust of the coaching staff. This year, Blue is set to enter camp with much more promise.

He's said all the right things and is taking accountability for his shortcomings as a rookie. Still, he has to prove that he can be more reliable than Davis, and we can't forget about fellow second-year player, Phil Mafah, who was a star during the preseason before beginning the year on the IR.

Prediction: Blue secures the RB2 spot, while Mafah edges out Davis for RB3. Davis again begins the season on the Cowboys practice squad, especially since he's less likely to be snatched up by another team than Mafah should they decide to waive the former seventh round pick.

Cornerback: Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shavon Revel Jr. was a third-round pick in 2025, but the Cowboys knew he wouldn't provide much during his rookie season after tearing his ACL during his final year with ECU. Revel played with a brace on his knee and never looked comfortable, but that brace is gone and he's been a standout during offseason work.

It won't be easy for him to secure the starting spot, however, thanks to the addition of Cobie Durant, who might be the most underrated signing for Dallas this offseason. Durant had three interceptions during the regular season and another three during the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams, meaning he gives the Cowboys a much-needed ballhawk in the secondary. Watching him and Revel fight for the starting job might be one of the most enjoyable camp battles for Cowboys fans to watch this year.

Prediction: Durant is the Week 1 starter, and becomes one of the more consistent players in the secondary. Revel still has a bright future, and could potentially push DaRon Bland if his play doesn't improve quickly.

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