The Dallas Cowboys take their fair share of criticism thanks to Jerry Jones' love of creating a 24/7 soap opera, but when you're America's Team, you have to get some things right.

For Dallas, that moment comes each and every year on Thanksgiving Day. For the 2026 season, that means welcoming the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium as the team looks to win its fifth consecutive Thanksgiving Day game and put together its first winning streak of the season.

The Cowboys' Thanksgiving traditions begin with the Red Kettle Kickoff partnership with The Salvation Army, extend to the annual Thanksgiving Day game, and include an epic feast for media members at AT&T Stadium.

We always get a sneak peek at the Thanksgiving spread for media members on social media, and this year, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram blessed the timeline with a look at today's meal

Dallas Cowboys Do Thanksgiving Right

The Cowboys always make sure Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium is a treat pic.twitter.com/uHDLz6g0N3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 26, 2026

Let's hope the Cowboys' offense and defense can eat as well as the media members did before the game, because Dallas needs a big win to keep their postseason dreams within reach.

Last week, despite a big win over the Tennessee Titans, the Cowboys' playoff chances took a big hit thanks to the Giants' upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But back to the Cowboys' most important Thanksgiving tradition, the Red Kettle Kickoff partnership with The Salvation Army, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family made a $30 million donation to The Salvation Army of North Texas' One Army, Many Fronts Campaign, which is the largest gift to the campaign to date.

The Salvation Army Bucket is seen on the field before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Thirty years ago, we began a partnership with The Salvation Army that has grown into something far greater than we could have ever imagined," said Cowboys owner/General Manager Jerry Jones in a statement. "What makes this 30th anniversary especially meaningful is now being able to have four generations of our family come together around something that means so much to us.

"We wanted to honor this incredible milestone with a special gift that reflects how much this partnership means to our family and our commitment to the important work The Salvation Army does every day. It's a tradition that has become part of the fabric of our lives and one we hope will continue for generations to come."

You love to see it. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

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