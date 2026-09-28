The Dallas Cowboys were the laughing stock of the NFL's Week 3 slate on Sunday after choking away the game in a crushing 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

Dallas' Week 1 loss to the New York Giants pales in comparison to the embarrassment that took place late in the game at Maracanã Stadium on Sunday. Though the ending was thrilling for the neutral fans, it was one of the more heartbreaking regular-season finishes that the Cowboys have been a part of in recent memory.

NFC East rivals likely rejoiced seeing Dallas collapse, but it's hard to imagine that anyone was happier than ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who celebrated accordingly by laughing at a Cowboys legend in studio on First Take with a cigar in hand.

Stephen A. Smith Trolls Michael Irvin

Dallas Cowboys former wide receiver Michael Irvin in attendance of the Arizona Cardinals game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was in studio with Smith on Monday morning, and got an earful about Dallas' crushing loss.

"Did you see what happened to those Cowboys yesterday? Did you see it? I know you saw it because I know I saw it. You know who else I know saw it? I know this brother saw it," Smith told Irvin. "I gotta tell you, America, I have had a wonderful week, but it is nothing like ending it appropriately, watching the Cowboys go down, invent new ways to do it. Didn't I tell you what's gonna happen? Didn't I tell you what's gonna happen?"

It's obvious at this point that Smith's public "hate" for Dallas stems from the engagement it drives toward a failing show in ESPN's First Take, which, like the Cowboys, has become a joke itself.

“I am back from Brazil. … Did you see what happened to those Cowboys?” @stephenasmith is READY to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Baltimore Ravens this morning 😭 pic.twitter.com/jBofXPowrC — First Take (@FirstTake) September 28, 2026

But after the way Dallas ended the game against Baltimore, Brian Schottenheimer, the coaching staff, the players and the organization deserve every bit of criticism coming their way.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they have a chance to right their wrongs. The season is far from over, and the schedule eases up a bit in the coming weeks with matchups against Houston Texans, the Baker Mayfield-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a reeling Green Bay Packers squad.

These three teams have a combined record of 1-8 through the first three weeks of the season, giving the Cowboys a chance to get right.

But nothing will erase what happened in Brazil. Unti the Cowboys can proven they've truly put that nightmarish ending behind them, media pundits like Stephen A. Smith will continue to get a kick out of Dallas' failures.

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