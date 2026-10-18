Joey Porter Jr. was added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers just ahead of Week 4. He made his debut with the Dallas Cowboys just days after the move, helping them defeat the Houston Texans.

Porter was ready for an increased workload in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was sent home due to an illness. The hope was that he would be back in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, but that's also been a question mark.

During the week of practice, Porter reportedly rolled his ankle and was listed as questionable entering the weekend.

Will Joey Porter Jr. play against the Packers in Week 6?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. arrives to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have not officially said whether or not Porter will be on the field, but there was some positive news from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. On Sunday morning, Fowler said that Porter is expected to play despite the ankle injury.

Cowboys corner Joey Porter Jr. (questionable, ankle) is expected to play today vs Green Bay, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 18, 2026

Having Porter on the field would be a major plus for the Dallas defense. Through five games, the Cowboys are ranked 31st in defensive yardage, surrendering 1,977 yards. They're 21st in pass defense, giving up 1,135 yards but that's still a misleading stat.

Opposing teams are feasting on the Dallas run defense, which is the worst in the league, giving up 842 yards. Due to their porous run defense, opposing teams have attempted just 140 passes, which is the third lowest in the league. That stat makes it far more alarming to think they rank so low in passing yardage.

It's also one reason they should be so excited to get Porter on the field, assuming there are no setbacks between now and the start of the game tonight.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball past Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys and Packers will square off in prime time in Lambeau Field. Below is all the information needed to catch the action in Week 6.

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC & Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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