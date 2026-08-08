Malik Hooker a Surprise Absence at Dallas Cowboys Practice

The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with multiple injuries on defense during training camp despite entering Oxnard will tons of health across the board.

Some injuries have been more notable than others. Whether it's the season-ending ACL tear for tight end Princeton Fant or just leg soreness for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas has made headlines on the injury front.

This continued on Saturday when Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer delivered his latest injury update that featured multiple players ruled out on defense.

However, a surprising name was included among them.

Malik Hooker Out for "Personal Reasons"

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer told reporters that Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has been ruled out of Saturday's practice due to "personal reasons."

Fortunately for a Dallas defense that has already had its fair share of injuries during training camp, Hooker's absence is not injury-related, but it is still notable that yet another member of the Cowboys secondary won't be active on Saturday.

Other absences at practice due to injury included linebacker Jaishawn Barham, safety Zion Childress, cornerback Devin Moore and Jonathan Bullard.

On the other hand, Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson is returning to practice after dealing with a hip injury, per Schottenheimer's latest update.

Malik Hooker Could Face Uncertainty in 2026

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Though Hooker is a returning starter on the Cowboys defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, his future in Dallas beyond the 2026 season remains uncertain.

Some have even gone as far to say that Hooker could a surprise cut when the Cowboys finalize their 53-man roster, but that seems unlikely given his veteran experience in a secondary that could need all the help it can get this upcoming season.

Hooker, 30, signed a one-year, $5 million restructured contract with the Cowboys this past March, a move that showed Dallas wants him back for at least one more season.

But anything beyond that remains unknown. The Cowboys added three safeties this offseason with the signings of veterans Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke along with drafting Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The writing could be on the wall for Hooker. For now, though, the focus will be on him making his way back to practice after his excused absence so that he can rejoin the defense ahead of the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 11.

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