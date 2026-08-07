Jaishawn Barham Injury Update Gives Cowboys Sigh Of Relief
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The Dallas Cowboys entered training camp with almost no injuries to report, something that every coaching staff can only dream of.
However, reality quickly set in, as the team has already been hit with a season-ending injury along with some bumps and bruises that have been picked up by other players, including safeties P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark and Jalen Thompson and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown among a few others.
A defense that's looking for a massive turnaround in 2026 can't afford to be too banged up headed into Week 1.
Fans had reason for even more concern on Thursday when Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham left the field with a trainer, but it appears he will be good to go moving forward.
Jaishawn Barham Suffers Groin Injury at Practice
Barham picked up a groin injury that forced him to leave Thursday's practice but it's not expected to be anything serious, according to reports from ESPN's Todd Archer.
It's certainly good news for Cowboy fans that Barham is expected to be fine moving forward, especially considering the hype and praise he received at the start of training camp from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
"I just think he's dialed in," Schottenheimer said of Barham. "He's all about ball, man. He loves football. He loves playing football. He asks really good questions, but it's a job. It's a job for him. And I think some guys come out of college and they learn quickly that the NFL is a job,"
Barham could be a underrated piece of what hopes to be a big turnaround for the Dallas defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. If DeMarvion Overshown ends up dealing with more injury problems or Dee Winters fails to meet the expectations he set for himself last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Barham clearly has earned enough confidence from the coaching staff for them to feel comfortable with throwing him to the fire.
Of course, it's more likely that Barham will play a valuable depth role instead of being leaned on as a rookie starter, but the season is long and things change. He will have to stay prepared to make an impact at any point, and it certainly looks like he's been doing that up to this point.
Fans will get their first real impression of Barham when the Cowboys begin their three-game preseason slate at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7