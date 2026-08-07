Jaishawn Barham Injury Update Gives Cowboys Sigh Of Relief

The Dallas Cowboys entered training camp with almost no injuries to report, something that every coaching staff can only dream of.

However, reality quickly set in, as the team has already been hit with a season-ending injury along with some bumps and bruises that have been picked up by other players, including safeties P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark and Jalen Thompson and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown among a few others.

A defense that's looking for a massive turnaround in 2026 can't afford to be too banged up headed into Week 1.

Fans had reason for even more concern on Thursday when Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham left the field with a trainer, but it appears he will be good to go moving forward.

Jaishawn Barham Suffers Groin Injury at Practice

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham picked up a groin injury that forced him to leave Thursday's practice but it's not expected to be anything serious, according to reports from ESPN's Todd Archer.

It's certainly good news for Cowboy fans that Barham is expected to be fine moving forward, especially considering the hype and praise he received at the start of training camp from head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"I just think he's dialed in," Schottenheimer said of Barham. "He's all about ball, man. He loves football. He loves playing football. He asks really good questions, but it's a job. It's a job for him. And I think some guys come out of college and they learn quickly that the NFL is a job,"

Barham could be a underrated piece of what hopes to be a big turnaround for the Dallas defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. If DeMarvion Overshown ends up dealing with more injury problems or Dee Winters fails to meet the expectations he set for himself last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Barham clearly has earned enough confidence from the coaching staff for them to feel comfortable with throwing him to the fire.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, it's more likely that Barham will play a valuable depth role instead of being leaned on as a rookie starter, but the season is long and things change. He will have to stay prepared to make an impact at any point, and it certainly looks like he's been doing that up to this point.

Fans will get their first real impression of Barham when the Cowboys begin their three-game preseason slate at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15.

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