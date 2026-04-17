Wide receiver might not be a major need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2026 NFL draft, assuming they're able to keep George Pickens of course, but they should still keep their eyes open for players they can develop.

One who might need to be on their radar is Chris Bell out of Louisville. A big-bodied possession receiver, Bell was recently compared to a Cowboys legend.

While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cory Mageors said Bell reminds him of Michael Irvin. While he's not saying Bell can be as impactful as Irvin, he says their style of route-running and physical approach are similar. He did say, however, that Bell doesn't high-point the ball the way Irvin does.

Chris Bell also compared to Super Bowl WR Anquan Boldin

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin makes a catch for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. | Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

Due to his lack of jump balls, Mageors said Bell could also be compared to Anquan Boldin. A former second-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals, Boldin played for four teams in 14 years. He was one of the league's most consistent players throughout his career, racking up 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns.

"I didn't see many times where he high-pointed balls. It always looked like he was reaching back and down, and it reminded me of a lot of Anquan Boldin stuff. Anquan Boldin was the guy that I mentally compared him to, and that comes from the fact that this dude's 6'2, 220 pounds. He is a big body," Mageors said.

Boldin helped the Cardinals make it to the Super Bowl in 2008 and won a title with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2012 season. He was phenomenal in that championship run, recording 380 yards and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Chris Bell comes with a slight concern

Louisville wideout Chris Bell speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Even if Bell doesn't live up to such lofty pro comps, he's still expected to be a contributor at the next level. The only question is whether he can make an impact as a rookie.

Bell, who had 917 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, suffered a torn ACL in November. The good news for Bell is that he's expected to be clear to play by training camp. That news comes from insider Jordan Schulz, who says he's progressing ahead of schedule.

If teams believe he's going to be healthy by the start of camp, he's not likely to be there for the Cowboys to take on Day 2. If there are doubts, he's someone they might want to take a long look at.

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